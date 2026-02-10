The 20 best first date restaurants in London

A great first date isn’t about the food — but the wrong restaurant can sink it before the starters arrive.

The venue you choose sets the mood, eases nerves and shapes how easily conversation flows.

As relationship coach Giovanna Smith explains to Shortlist, “The restaurant sets the emotional tone of the date… when the space feels right, people relax, drop their guard and become more emotionally available.”

The expert adds that we should look for comfort and a relaxed buzz — so you and your date can settle in, and not get stuck in your heads: “Choose a place where both people can relax, when the nervous system is at ease, people show up as their best, most authentic selves.”

Thankfully, there is no shortage of excellent first date restaurants in London. From buzzy, breezy food markets to candlelit wine bars and playful dates you’ll remember forever, these Shortlist-approved London restaurants will take the pressure off your next first date, so you can focus on being your best self. You’ve got this — starting with the restaurant reservation…

(Image credit: Pick And Cheese)

Playful and buzzy, simply grab a stool, take your pick of local cheese plates from the conveyor belt as they roll past and, if in doubt, let the novelty break the ice for you. Ideal for first dates with built-in chat and zero awkward silences. Plus, to keep the date going, you have all the bars of Camden on your doorstep.

(Image credit: Noodle and Beer)

Not only is Chinatown’s Noodle & Beer delightfully intimate, serving up spicy Chongqing plates like its signature tableside-prepared braised beef rib with thick blanket noodles, but delve downstairs to its basement and you’re in for something really special: a red-velvet-draped sexy speakeasy ready for you and your date to continue the night until the wee hours, as this perfect date spot is open until 4am on Friday and Saturday nights.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Mercarto)

Eat your way around the world without committing to one cuisine at this buzzing food market — perfect for first dates where you’re not acquainted with your partner’s tastes just yet. Grab street food, share bites, and sip handcrafted cocktails or local brews, ideal for a day-date. Mayfair’s converted church, with its altar bar and stained glass, is stunning, while Elephant & Castle’s adjoining hidden Temple of Art and Music venue boasts blues jams, live bands and even the odd karaoke sesh.

(Image credit: Blues Kitchen)

You can always count on a good time at the Blues Kitchen. Delicious American Southern comfort food keeps things casual, the stained glass settings are romantic — and when you’re not ready to call time on the date yet, you can enjoy DJs and live rhythm and blues music late into the night.

(Image credit: Nessa)

Nessa has quickly become one of our favourite West End spots. Stylish and cosy, Nessa’s insanely tasty cheese croquettes and the stunning sirloin steak, straight from the restaurant’s open kitchen, are always a hit. Nostalgic desserts like the Jammy Dodger Trifle will end your date on a sweet note. Plus, Nessa’s stylish central horseshoe bar and artisanal cocktails make the perfect spot for a post-date nightcap — don’t leave without trying the Boho Negroni.

(Image credit: La Vita Bella)

With its rustic brickwork and intimate setting, Italian hole-in-the-wall La Vita e Bella is as charming as you’ll be on your first date. Even better, set against Angel’s vibrant Upper Street, you’ll be spoilt for choice for buzzy bars to hop into for an after dinner drink, like the always-lively Fox on the Green for a bev and a boogie, The Bottle Cocktail Shop & Bar for a craft cocktail, or Slim Jim’s Liquor Store, where the live music and proper rock dive bar vibes are some of the best in the city. Simply judge the vibe during dinner then pick your Upper Street bar spot accordingly.

(Image credit: Signature Brew)

Keep things cool and casual — but with seriously good eats — at Signature Brew. As the UK’s largest truly independent brewery, the Blackhorse Road brewery is the perfect place to sample their many lagers and IPAs brewed right next to the bar itself, while enjoying tasty sharing boards and mezzes from Armenian kitchen, Sireli. Set to a banging soundtrack of live Djs and bands, it’s also a perfect spot to keep the date going into the small hours.

(Image credit: Temper)

To heat things up, open fire steakhouse spot Temper is a showstopper. Premium British cuts are grilled over a stunning open fire, with tasty mezcal cocktails to match. An immersive dinner that will give you lots to talk about and fire up all the senses.

(Image credit: Cicoria)

A hidden gem, on the fifth floor of Covent Garden’s Royal Opera House you’ll find Cicoria, which dishes up high-end Italian cooking made for sharing. Finish upstairs at Bar Cicoria for rooftop drinks —the perfect place for one last cocktail, with stunning views over the Covent Garden piazza.

(Image credit: Los Mochis)

Tokyo meets Tulum at Los Mochis, Notting Hill’s vibrant Mexican-Japanese fusion spot. Playful vibes, a close-knit candlelit setting and sharing plates make this a perfect West London date spot — especially as you can enjoy a rare Mezcal or two in the Agaveria lounge afterwards.

(Image credit: Pasta Evangelists)

This might be one of the most fun first date dinner options in all of London. Book into a Pasta Evangelists pasta-making class, and you’ll get to make your very own pasta together with authentic Italian ingredients and chefs, and at an affordable price ideal for testing the waters on a first date. You’ll also enjoy aperitivo to start, and unlimited prosecco throughout the experience. Choice to recreate The Lady and The Tramp’s spaghetti scene: optional.

(Image credit: The Spaniards Inn)

Set on the edge of Hampstead Heath, The Spaniards Inn is perfect for relaxed, romantic first dates. Order wine, share a proper roast, then head out for a post-dinner wander across the Heath. No wonder it counts Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Rowan Atkinson among its fans.

(Image credit: Crust Bros)

Crust Bros’ pizza is up there with some of the best in London, and you can be sure your date will find something they love as the restaurant specialises in create-your-own-pizzas. Plus, it’s smack in the middle of Covent Garden, so you’ll be in prime position to continue the night after. For extra ‘I-know-a-place’ Brownie points, stop by the Buffalo Trace Distillery London round the corner for a guided whiskey tasting of award-winning Kentucky bourbon, or pop in to Stereo for underground live jazz.

(Image credit: Amazing Grace)

Set inside a converted Grade II-listed church, Amazing Grace is perfect for first dates that don’t want to end early. Expect crowd pleasing food, signature cocktails and a rotating line up of live bands, DJs and karaoke. Come for the 4-6pm happy hour Tuesday to Friday, stay for the atmosphere… and see where the night takes you.

(Image credit: Barge East)

How about a bite on a boat? This 125-year-old Dutch barge moored on the canal in Hackney Wick, is a floating bar and restaurant serving seasonal, ingredient-led cooking on the water with beautiful views of London’s skyline.

(Image credit: Bar Levan)

As if created by the first date Gods themselves, Levan is low-lit, cosy-cool, natural wine bar with Parisian bistro vibes — ideal for getting to know your date better over small plates and a soundtrack of vintage vinyls.

(Image credit: Humble Grape)

For a choice of hundreds of artisanal wines and paired dishes to match, any one of Humble Grape’s wine bars across the capital makes an ideal first date spot — especially with special menus like their Saturday lunch offer of £20 Steak and Malbec, and a decadent Sunday Roast on offer. Great wine and great bites, guaranteed.

(Image credit: Novikov)

If money’s no object, look no further than Novikov. Ultra glam and ultra decadent, the iconic Mayfair’s Asian and Italian menus are guaranteed to impress, with impeccable food, glossy surroundings and instant wow factor. A high-stakes first date spot for sure — but one that will never miss the mark.

(Image credit: Burger and Lobster)

Equal parts buzzy and romantic, Burger & Lobster is an ideal spot for a lively date night, with the choice of plates from the land or sea making for a menu that should make any date happy. Impressive cocktails make this a surefire date win.

(Image credit: Bar Douro)

Candlelit, cosy and charming, consider Bar Douro your spontaneous escape to Lisbon under the arches of London Bridge. Think shared plates, incredible Portuguese wines and the perfect setting for keeping conversation going by ordering just one more glass… all night long.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



