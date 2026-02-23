Tokyo’s most meticulous bartender lands in London for a one-night takeover

London loves a pop-up. But every now and then, one lands that feels less like a marketing exercise and more like a clear-your-calendar moment.

On the 4th of March 2026, China Tang at The Dorchester will host Hiroyasu Kayama, the quietly obsessive mind behind Tokyo’s revered Bar Benfiddich, for a one-night-only guest bartender takeover. It marks Kayama’s first-ever appearance in the UK, part of Bar Benfiddich’s 2026 tour hosted by Akashi-Tai, and for cocktail heads, it’s a rare chance to see one of Japan’s most respected bartenders at work without boarding a long-haul flight.

Bar Benfiddich currently sits at No.18 in The World’s 50 Best Bars list, making it the highest-ranked bar in Tokyo. It’s known for its deeply individual approach: house-milled ingredients, seasonal produce, painstaking prep and drinks that feel engineered rather than mixed. Kayama’s style isn’t about smoke and mirrors; it’s about flavour, balance and an almost academic level of attention to detail.

For the takeover, a dedicated cocktail menu has been created featuring six creations. Four drinks will come from Kayama himself, including serves showcasing Hatozaki Whisky and Akashi-Tai sake, with two additional cocktails designed by China Tang’s Assistant Bar Manager Levs Surovecs, who, alongside Bar Manager Erik Lanza, has been steadily evolving the venue’s bar programme through collaborations and seasonal menus.

A post shared by China Tang London (@chinatanglondon) A photo posted by on

Guests will be welcomed with a complimentary glass of sparkling sake on arrival (always a good start), with cocktails priced at £20 each. Japanese fruits and specialist garnishes are being supplied by Avanti Asia, so expect the sort of finishing touches that make you pause and look before taking the first sip.

The takeover also forms part of a broader spring refresh at China Tang. From the 1st of March, the bar will extend its opening hours, encouraging a more relaxed, late-night post-dinner feel, while weekly live music launches from the 18th of March, bringing a little extra atmosphere to Park Lane on Wednesday evenings.

Since opening in 2005, China Tang at The Dorchester has been synonymous with high-gloss Cantonese dining, all 1930s Shanghai glamour and Mayfair polish. This takeover adds something slightly rarer to the mix: Tokyo craftsmanship in one of London’s grandest rooms.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There will be two sittings on the night, 7pm and 9pm, and reservations are required. If you like your cocktails precise, expressive and delivered by someone who treats bartending as an art form, this is one to move quickly on.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



