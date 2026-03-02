The Ballad of Johnny & June is bringing country royalty to south London

A major new musical about Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash is arriving in the Capital this week, with The Ballad of Johnny & June kicking off its UK tour at the Churchill Theatre main auditorium on 2 March 2026.

Before it rolls across the country, this one starts in London. Bromley, to be precise. Not Nashville, not the West End, good old south-east London gets first dibs.

The show promises to dive deep into the soaring highs and properly bruising lows of a relationship that defined an era. He was the small-town musician with a voice like gravel and gospel rolled into one. She was the quick-witted comedienne from country music royalty. Together, they became one of the most influential couples of the 20th century – equal parts devotion, chaos and redemption arc.

Created with the support of the Cash family and told through the eyes of their son, John Carter Cash, the musical leans hard into the myth and the mess. Expect life on the road, backstage battles, big-stage triumphs and the kind of emotional swings that don’t half suit a theatre audience.

American musical theatre star Christopher Ryan Grant reprises his acclaimed turn as Cash, having originated the role in San Diego and Canada. Opposite him, West End favourite Christina Bianco (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Wizard of Oz) steps into June’s heels. If you’ve seen Bianco live, you’ll know she doesn’t exactly do half-measures.

The setlist is a greatest hits album with stage lights: I Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, Hey Porter, Jackson, and I’ve Been Everywhere. The sort of songs that feel almost suspiciously built for curtain-call sing-alongs.

Direction comes from two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff, the man behind Jersey Boys and The Who’s Tommy, which suggests this won’t be a low-key acoustic strum in the corner. Expect scale. Expect polish. Expect at least one moment where the hairs on your arms stand up.

For London audiences, the appetite is already there. Ever since Walk the Line reignited interest in the Cash love story, British fans have treated the pair less like distant American icons and more like honorary regulars. There’s something about that blend of faith, fallibility and flat-out bangers that travels well.

The tour will head nationwide after Bromley, but there’s something quietly satisfying about knowing it all begins here, under the Churchill Theatre lights.

Love is a burning thing, apparently. In March 2026, it’ll be burning in South London. Tickets are available now.





