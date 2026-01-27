Dating in London without going broke: actually-fun ideas under £25

Dating in London has a habit of getting expensive fast. One “quick drink” turns into four cocktails and a plate of something small-but-suspiciously-pricey, and suddenly you’re wondering whether Zone 5 might actually be calling.

The good news is that London is brilliant at the stuff that makes dates work — wandering, talking, discovering something together — and a lot of it is completely free. Build the night around places the city already does well, like museums, galleries and views, then add one small, intentional treat, and you can have a genuinely good date without rinsing your bank account.

To keep things simple, these ideas are split into three tiers: totally free, around a tenner, and still under £25 per person. You’ll find classic London staples you can dip into for an hour, a couple of book-ahead skyline spots for when you want something that feels like a “proper” date, and affordable extras — cinema, comedy, mini golf — that show you’ve actually planned something.

The rule of thumb is simple: pick one thing to anchor the date, keep the rest flexible, and let London do the heavy lifting.

If something’s free but ticketed, book ahead. Sky Garden, Barbican and the city’s newer viewing platforms release slots regularly, but they go quickly.

Lean on weekday lates, matinees and off-peak tickets where you can, and don’t overcommit to food — a coffee, a drink or a snack is often more than enough when the setting’s doing the work. Most importantly, choose one “treat” and let everything else revolve around it.

The National Gallery, Trafalgar Square

A central London classic, packed with world-famous paintings and laid out in a way that makes it easy to dip in for an hour without feeling overwhelmed. General admission is free, with optional advance booking.

Big, buzzy and visually bold, Tate Modern is ideal if you want a date that feels energetic. Pair it with a South Bank walk and you’ve got an easy win.

One of the best museums in the city for wandering and chatting, with everything from fashion and photography to sculpture and design. General admission is free, with some paid exhibitions.

A tropical-feeling oasis hidden inside the Barbican’s brutalist maze. It’s a distinctive, very London backdrop, but you’ll need to book a free timed slot when it’s open.

Calm, compact and genuinely fascinating, with famous manuscripts and historic objects that spark conversation without requiring hours of commitment.

For something more left-field, Wellcome’s exhibitions explore health, culture and the oddities of being human — interesting, thoughtful, and never dull.

A low-key East London option that feels miles away from the city. The animals are charming, the atmosphere is relaxed, and it’s refreshingly unforced.

One of the best free skyline views in London, in an area that feels like a destination in its own right. Easy to keep it free, easy to add a coffee if you fancy.

A scenic stretch from King’s Cross to Camden, lined with houseboats and natural stopping points. Flexible, relaxed and easy to tailor to your mood.

This is the sweet spot: dates that feel intentional, lively and fun, without tipping into “night out” territory.

Sky Garden, City of London

Free entry with a timed ticket, genuinely impressive views, and room in the budget for a single drink while you’re up there.

Free and cheap stand-up shows most nights of the week, with line-ups that regularly punch above their weight.

Free and cheap stand-up shows most nights of the week, with line-ups that regularly punch above their weight. BFI Southbank

A great option for film lovers, especially if you’re into classics or curated seasons. Standard tickets hover around £9 for members.

A brilliantly London-only date idea. Pay-as-you-go swims cost £4.80 and offer a genuine reset inside the city.

A cult favourite for reruns, themed screenings and special events. Tickets are usually around a tenner and the atmosphere does the rest.

Regular £1 tickets, strong line-ups, and a lively atmosphere that belies the price.

These are the ones that feel like a proper date — still affordable, but with a bit of occasion.

TodayTix Rush

Same-day West End theatre tickets from £20, released in limited numbers. A smart way to do theatre without full-price commitment.

A late-night jazz set in one of Soho’s most iconic venues. Serious atmosphere, tickets around £12.

For blockbusters done properly: enormous screen, huge sound, and tickets from around £14.

Free monthly late openings with talks, performances and a buzzy after-hours atmosphere. Runs on the last Friday of most months.

A newer alternative to Sky Garden, offering striking views from a free, bookable viewing platform with regular ticket releases.

A retro arcade bar where you pay per play, making it easy to keep costs under control. Token bundles keep things simple and competitive.

Dating in London doesn’t have to be a test of how much you’re willing to spend. Some of the best dates come from wandering, talking and letting the city fill the gaps, with one well-chosen extra to make it feel intentional.

Whether it’s a free gallery, a skyline view you booked in advance, or a tenner spent on a great film or a laugh, the trick is simple: plan lightly, spend selectively, and resist the urge to turn every meet-up into a full-blown night out. London gives you more than enough to work with; you just need to know where to look.





