Love Italian food? These are the 'Best London Restaurant' finalists named in The Italian Awards 2026
Pasta, pizza, tiramisu
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The Italian Awards has announced its finalists for 2026, and not only does London feature prominently in many categories, there’s even a separate award for London restaurants.
Thirteen restaurants feature in the Best Italian Restaurant in London category. Here’s the full roll-call:
- Alba London
- Amore Limoncello Fulham
- Caldesi in Marylebone
- Caloroso Pizza Hackney
- Casa Felicia
- Cornicello Pizzeria
- Focacciamo
- Lamezia - Italian Restaurant
- Little Italy (Soho)
- Marcus Kitchen & Bar
- Mo Mangio
- Shambles Restaurant & Winebar
- Eat At Sicily
There are some great London spots in the other categories too. Among the Best Pizzeria finalists — a commendably geographically diverse lot — Crust Bros gets a nod.
You’ll find its cracking pizzas at Waterloo, Covent Garden and Earl’s Court.
In the Best Fine Dining category London spots commended include Mezzogiorno by Francesco Mazzei, Murano, Luca, Alba and Theo Randall at the Intercontinental. Perhaps unsurprisingly, London dominates that list, with only seven restaurants in the full list of finalists.
There’s even an award for the best tiramisu, in which you’ll find London spots Caloroso Pizza in the Docklands area and Haggerston’s Mo Mangio.
If you want to dig through the entire set of categories, the UK Italian Awards Facebook page is the best place to head. The awards’ website hasn’t been updated with the finalists at the time of writing.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Italian grub across the country
The Italian Awards has been around since 2012, devised in Glasgow with the aim of celebrating Italian businesses in the UK.
Last year’s Italian Awards 2025 focused on businesses in Scotland, as did years before that.
However, in 2023 there was a UK-wide awards, in which Liverpool’s Crust Pizza won the Outstanding achievement award. And Courtyard Italian Restaurante in Great Yarmouth won the Best Restaurant in the South gong.
The 2026 Italian Awards takes place on March 30th at London’s Marriott Grosvenor Square hotel, after which we’ll know the official winners. Tickets for the event cost £199 and include a drinks reception and 3-course dinner. But it's mainly intended for folks in the industry.
Next year in 2027, The Italian Awards wants to expand out to the US, with plans to “launch the first ever transatlantic Italian Awards competition in New York in 2027.”
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.