Love Italian food? These are the 'Best London Restaurant' finalists named in The Italian Awards 2026

The Italian Awards has announced its finalists for 2026, and not only does London feature prominently in many categories, there’s even a separate award for London restaurants.

Thirteen restaurants feature in the Best Italian Restaurant in London category. Here’s the full roll-call:

Alba London

Amore Limoncello Fulham

Caldesi in Marylebone

Caloroso Pizza Hackney

Casa Felicia

Cornicello Pizzeria

Focacciamo

Lamezia - Italian Restaurant

Little Italy (Soho)

Marcus Kitchen & Bar

Mo Mangio

Shambles Restaurant & Winebar

Eat At Sicily

There are some great London spots in the other categories too. Among the Best Pizzeria finalists — a commendably geographically diverse lot — Crust Bros gets a nod.

You’ll find its cracking pizzas at Waterloo, Covent Garden and Earl’s Court.

In the Best Fine Dining category London spots commended include Mezzogiorno by Francesco Mazzei, Murano, Luca, Alba and Theo Randall at the Intercontinental. Perhaps unsurprisingly, London dominates that list, with only seven restaurants in the full list of finalists.

There’s even an award for the best tiramisu, in which you’ll find London spots Caloroso Pizza in the Docklands area and Haggerston’s Mo Mangio.

If you want to dig through the entire set of categories, the UK Italian Awards Facebook page is the best place to head. The awards’ website hasn’t been updated with the finalists at the time of writing.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Italian grub across the country

The Italian Awards has been around since 2012, devised in Glasgow with the aim of celebrating Italian businesses in the UK.

Last year’s Italian Awards 2025 focused on businesses in Scotland, as did years before that.

However, in 2023 there was a UK-wide awards, in which Liverpool’s Crust Pizza won the Outstanding achievement award. And Courtyard Italian Restaurante in Great Yarmouth won the Best Restaurant in the South gong.

The 2026 Italian Awards takes place on March 30th at London’s Marriott Grosvenor Square hotel, after which we’ll know the official winners. Tickets for the event cost £199 and include a drinks reception and 3-course dinner. But it's mainly intended for folks in the industry.

Next year in 2027, The Italian Awards wants to expand out to the US, with plans to “launch the first ever transatlantic Italian Awards competition in New York in 2027.”





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



