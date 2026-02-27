Kino, London review: Spectacular sushi at South Kensington’s newest must-dine restaurant

With the TikTok masses turning even the most modest doughnut stand into a must-visit destination, it’s not often you get an opportunity to be one step ahead of the curve when it comes to dining in London. But the newly-opened Kino in South Kensington is that rarest of restaurants, boasting some of the finest Japanese cuisine in West London that’s still just a whisper on the lips of your most clue’d up foodie friends.

Beautifully presented sushi, finely-chosen ingredients, delicate cocktails and a calming aura to its interior: Kino is a star — and one you’re going to be fighting tooth and nail to get a reservation at before long.

WHERE IS IT?

Kino sits a few minutes walk away from South Kensington tube station (Circle, District, Piccadilly — the transport gods are kind), just off the polished stretch of Draycott Avenue. It’s bougie land, prime territory for elegant townhouses, well-dressed locals, and the sort of dogs that look like they have trust funds.

Inside, it’s all warm timber, stone, soft curves and low lighting, designed by Studio APAA. It’s minimalist but warm — seating a roomy 70 diners — Tokyo zen with a hygge hug. Big windows keep it airy and bright during the day, and by night it’s softly lit and intimate, with a DJ playing classy ambient mixes of 00’s pop royalty. Just don’t leave your seat empty for too long — the playful staff like to have a bit of fun, and I found my date had replaced me with Kino’s would-be mascot, a giant stuffed panda!

WHAT’S SPECIAL?

Kino brings its modern Japanese cooking to life with a personal touch from head chef Pavel Baranovs, who brings more than 20 years of international experience and a recent deep dive into Japan to the table.

Precision and restraint are on the menu at Kino, mirroring the decor. Dishes are hearty and clean, presented without pomp. You’ll spot yuzu, miso, kimchi, and some very serious cuts of tuna throughout the menu.

And yes, there is Wagyu — Australian Wagyu sirloin, with a sumptuous marbling score of BMS 8–9, to be precise. Yes, it is £68. Yes, someone at your table will order it. And no, you can’t blame them, only envy them.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Kino)

WHAT’S NEW?

The whole place! Kino opened this month (February 2026), so this is a shiny new addition to the West London dining scene.

As for where the rest of the year will take Kino, the menu so far leans heavily into seasonality, so expect subtle shifts as the months roll on. There’s also a serious drinks menu here, headed up by in-house sommelier Thomas Duvall-West — extensive sake, thoughtful wines, and Japanese-leaning cocktails. Licensed until 1am and hosting weekend DJ sets, the ambition is to eventually turn the upper floor into a Tokyo-style speakeasy, which feels perfectly suited to the vibe Kino already has.

WHO SHOULD YOU BRING?

This is prime date-night territory, with its low lighting, shareable dishes and fun but not-too-boisterous DJ selection. It’s also not a bad shout for a mix of friends and family, with the menu varied enough for the “don’t eat raw fish” brigade to find plenty to love, with lamb, beef and cod among the menu options. It’s grown up and relaxed, with the atmosphere encouraging you to linger and grab another cocktail rather than rushing through Kino’s delights.

WHAT SHOULD YOU WEAR?

South Kensington has its fair share of well-dressed locals and “look at me please” out of towners, but Kino feels relatively relaxed. Sure, put an effort in, but this doesn’t have to be your red carpet best. Think — “who would turn my head on a stroll around the Tate? And what would they be wearing?” And then just copy that.

WHAT WILL YOU PAY?

A night at Kino can get pricey, but not without merit.

Small plates start at £6.50 but can jump to £19, and the most tempting nigiri at £15 for three pieces. Mains sit at £28 or £36 outside the veggie options, with the exception being the Wagyu sirloin at £68 if you’re feeling celebratory.

With a couple of cocktails or sake, sharing a good mix of small plates, sushi and one main, you’re probably looking at: £70 to £90 per person, maybe more depending on how enthusiastic you get. It’s all worth it though.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DRINK?

Kino has ambitions to turn its upstairs area into a dedicated cocktail space — and on the basis of what we tried, it should absolutely make good on that idea. The Sage cocktail — a £15 citrusy mix of Roku gin with the shochu-like umeshu liquor was fresh and fragrant, while the non-alcoholic No, Hugol (£11), with its light elderflower, lime and mint pairing showed they can have fun at the bar away from the booze, too.

There’s an extensive wine list on offer at Kino too, and the staff will happily help you pair your glass accordingly. We were recommended the Pouilly-Fume De Ladoucette ‘23 (£130 a bottle, dry, crisp, pear, grapefruit) as the white for our sushi dishes, and the Tuscan Brunello Di Montalcino ‘20 (£150 per bottle, plum, woody, spicey) as the perfect accompaniment to our lamb.

(Image credit: Kino)

MUST-TRY DISHES

Here’s the big hitters, but don’t skip the Kino Tsukemono homemade pickles (£7) either — an excellent crunchy, tangy menagerie of fermented bites that make for great palate cleansers between the many, many tempting dishes you should be putting away:

(Image credit: Kino)

Hand-Dived Scallop (£18) – delicate, buttery, quietly luxurious with its truffle edge.

– delicate, buttery, quietly luxurious with its truffle edge. Otoro Tuna Nigiri (£13 two pieces, £15 three pieces) — melt-in-your-mouth luxury. A highlight that shouldn’t be missed.

— melt-in-your-mouth luxury. A highlight that shouldn’t be missed. Wagyu Tataki (£19) — paper-light cuts of umami-rich, succulent beef.

— paper-light cuts of umami-rich, succulent beef. Imperial Black Cod (£36) – sweet yuzu miso glaze, silky, excellent.

– sweet yuzu miso glaze, silky, excellent. Lumina Lamb Chops (£36) – Tender as the night, deeply earthy with a zingy tomato miso side. An ‘eat-with-your-fingers’ treat.

– Tender as the night, deeply earthy with a zingy tomato miso side. An ‘eat-with-your-fingers’ treat. Yuzu Cheesecake (£10) — Creamy yuzu, softly sweet with a citrus hint.

GET ON THE GUESTLIST?

Kino feels like it’s about to become one of those places you should casually name-drop before everyone else does. It’s an inviting space with gorgeous dishes and warm staff, and is surely going to be jam-packed before long. Absolutely make that reservation — it’s intimate at just 70 seats, so booking ahead is wise — especially on weekends or if you’re aiming for a later sitting with cocktails and DJs in the mix. You won’t be disappointed.

Reservations are available online via OpenTable, and you’ll find them on Instagram at @kino_london if you want a scroll first.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



