Lidl releases a limited edition LIDL BY LIDL Jacket for Oasis concerts

There has been a fair bit of Oasis hype in the last couple of days, from fans freaking out about overhearing a possible soundtrack, to fans speculating (praying) they’re on the Glastonbury 2027 long list lineup. And, not forgetting the hoards of merch that’s hitting the racks (and our wallets) all in anticipation of the biggest reunion since Gavin & Stacey came back.

But Lidl might have gone one step further, releasing an equally iconic Berghaus-style limited-edition Lidl by Lidl jacket for the Oasis gigs - because even though they’re happening in summer, it doesn’t mean it won’t plummet in temperature...

The best part? This isn’t just a (fantastic) publicity stunt, it’s actually for sale - and all proceeds go to charity. The Lidl by Lidl jacket will be available (presumably from the supermarket only) from 10am on Wednesday, 9th July and is going for a mere £30, with the profits going to the NSPCC.

(Image credit: Lidl)

Curated for electric live music experiences, it’s got some pretty groovy features, including drink-cooling pockets, a bottle opener for a zipper, a ‘Lidl by Lidl’ badge and an accompanying tambourine. Is it rock n roll chic? Er, debatable. But, it is one-of-a-kind. So move over Glastonbury glam, it’s time for live-gig-garms.

This morning, Lidl unveiled the jacket via a 30ft wonderwall in the Gallagher boys’ hometown just outside Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, as you do. The Superman statue at the Shard just got competition.

The drop follows the social media frenzy after Liam Gallagher wore a Berghaus jacket in very recognisable Lidl-like colours, sparking jokes and demands from social media for a collab. We suspect it might have something to do with ALDI’s savvy rebrand to ALDEH to honour the brothers. But hey, any corporate competition that ends in a jacket is one we can get on board with.