A$AP Rocky rocks out with futuristic Ray Bans collaboration

A$AP Rocky has done a fair amount recently; besides music, he’s served up a mega look at the Met Gala, and also confessed he has aspirations to be the next James Bond - ideally with Rihanna as his Bond Girl. But now he’s turned his hand to fashion, unveiling his Next generation Collection with Ray Ban.

His collection - which debuted during Men’s Paris Fashion Week - is an exclusive capsule featuring the Ultra Wrap 001, 002, and 003. Sounds like he really did get inspired by Bond.

Looks-wise wise though, it’s definitely giving more Matrix than MI5. Described as ‘avant-garde’, the glasses are pushing at the boundaries of erm trendy. Think gravity-defying silhouettes, ultra-wrapped profiles, and sculptural lines in black, gold, and mirrored finishes. Every pair arrives in collector-grade packaging - sealed in a plexiglass cube and stamped with the Ray-Ban x A$AP Rocky signature.

They sort of look like when you were in school and some of the girls wore their Alice Bands over their eyes. But in a more suave, trendy - and crucially - intentional way. The silhouette is ultra-wrapped (if you couldn’t tell from the name), with contrast lenses and ASAP Rocky stamped logos.

(Image credit: Ray-ban)

The glasses are a super limited edition drop, and come in multiple different colour ways for the lenses. For the Ultra Wrap 002, the frames are a polished black, whilst you can choose between Light Grey Mirror Blue, Green Mirror Silver, or Ultra Black for the lenses.

The Ultra Wrap 001 come with the same colour options with the additional version, which will give you some 70s throwbacks with white frames and brown mirror gold lenses.

The range is available now, although it’s not exactly on the budget side of buying. The Ultra Wrap 001 and 003 are £587, the 002 is bizarrely one pound more expensive at £568.