Richard Ashcroft's new mod-inspired clothing line is a sweet-not-bitter symphony in retro style

Richard Ashcroft, the frontman of The Verve, who is currently touring with Oasis during the brothers' reunion tour, has partnered with Italian sportswear brand Sergio Tacchini to release some retro-inspired gems. The new collection draws inspiration from Mod culture and is available through Modfather clothing, offering a variety of items.

We’ve been through the lot and picked out our favourites, but if you’re looking to dress yourself up like an extra from Quadrophenia, this collection will no doubt sort you out.

Fortunately, it’s not ridiculously expensive either, and will be a great accompaniment to some of that Oasis merch you’ve picked up in anticipation of the reunion.

Ashcroft White track jacket

If you associated Liam Gallagher with a parka, well, Ashcroft has the same instantly recognisable relationship with a bomber. There are two available in the collection; however, we have opted for the white one thanks to the contrast being more noticeable and the gold zip offering a classy pizzazz that matches the iconic Tacchini logo. The entire collection embodies the idea of being minimalist yet still standing out, and this bomber delivers on that perfectly.

Ashcroft Rainer navy

A classy but simple t-shirt with a retro sportswear vibe, with contrasting cuffs on the sleeves and collar. It matches perfectly with the above jacket, acting as an inverse, and fortunately, the two pieces complement each other, offering a welcome synergy to your look.

A Bitter Sweet Symphony Ringer Ecru

The moment A Bitter Sweet Symphony begins, and the violin gradually eases into the song, might just be one of the most instantly recognisable pieces of music ever. For anyone born after it was released, it feels like you just instantly know it, without ever needing to learn it. Well, this ecru t-shirt pays tribute to that song, with “It’s a Bitter Sweet Symphony My Life” adorned across the chest with black cuffs and crew collar tying it all together.

Music is Power Target Ecru

In a powerful fusion of music and design, this t-shirt features a compelling mantra from Richard Ashcroft, delivering a message that resonates universally. The design intricately weaves the words, Music is Power into a repeated pattern, forming a distinctive Mod Target, with Ashcroft's RA initials prominently placed at its core. Also, it's the name of one of Ashcroft's songs from his solo Keys to the World album.

There are plenty more items in the collection that will get you nicely kitted out when trying to capture the charm of the 90s, capturing the charm of the 60s. Why not pull an uno-reverse card and wear some Richard Ashcroft inspired merch instead of Oasis swag at the gigs this weekend?