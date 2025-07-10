5 Levis x Oasis clothing collection items to make you a Rock 'N' Roll Star

For fans who've been patiently waiting (or perhaps impatiently bickering like the Gallagher brothers themselves), the drought is over! After 15 long years, Oasis is back on the reunion tour, and the merch machine is officially in from Adidas' Oasis-themed line to the recently released Bohemians shirt - and even LIDL hopping on the parka jacket junket, there is already plenty of commemorative merch up for grabs.

However, one particular collaboration has decided to take a different route, opting for a Mod-era detour that pays homage to both the band and classic British style.

Levi's has unveiled an Oasis collection that's making a beeline for the Mods. It's a cheeky nod to the fact that Liam and Noel have practically lived in Levi's denim for decades. So, what's on offer? Think denim, of course, but also so much more. Here are our five favourites.

Levi's X Oasis Parka

There's a parka so undeniably Liam Gallagher, it practically comes with its scowl and a tambourine. Finished with '70s Orange Tab detailing and Oasis embroidery, and is our highlight from the collection, but comes in at £210, so we've got some other great options too if you're not looking to break the bank (or you've already spent your Oasis allowance on tickets).

Levi's X Oasis Type II Trucker Jacket

The collection also features a Type II Trucker Jacket, offering a touch of Oasis flavour to a staple of Levi's, and remaining one of the more subtle pieces you will find, thanks to a small Oasis embroidery on the chest. The jacket costs £170 and will layer delightfully well with some of the t-shirts we have listed below.

Long-sleeve Oasis Supersonic lyrics tee

It's clean, simple and has the lyrics on the back in case you ever get stuck during karaoke. For only £40, it's by no means too pricey, and the shirt perfectly blends style with merchandise to be neither too tacky nor too subtle, still showing you're a dedicated fan with a love for mod haircuts, lasagna, and tambourines.

Long-sleeve Oasis mod tee

The long-sleeved white shirt above could have been a mess, thanks to the series of stripes, a Mod Target, and the words Oasis, but - classic Levi's - it's done well here. Much like the black long-sleeve, it pays tribute without being too gauche. It also harkens back to mod culture, something that has been a constant inspiration for fashionable Brits since the 60s - the unofficial uniform of Camden.

White Oasis band tee

A white tee with the band name on the front, it's not exactly pushing the boat out... But if ain't broke, don't fix it and the above tee lives by the rules. It would make a great layering piece and still shows off who your favourite band is without having to go overboard. The top is also a nice throwback to the classic white and red Levi's top everyone had about five years ago.

There’s no mention of whether this drop will be limited, but some of the pieces are already beginning to sell out, so if you’re gonna grab something, you better act fast. It would be nice to have a new outfit to wear to the gigs, right?

You have plenty to choose from if you’re one of the lucky few who managed to snag tickets to the reunion. You can see everything that dropped below and on the Levi's website.