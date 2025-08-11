New Oasis phone case range from Casetify makes your iPhone look supersonic

While you might not be moshing to Wonderwall in person, you can still show your undying devotion to the Gallagher brothers (or at least their music) with the brand new Oasis x CASETiFY collection. This collaboration is perfectly timed with the band's reunion tour, marking their first live performances in 16 years, and it's here to ensure your tech is as Britpop-ready as you are.

Forget fighting over a coveted gig tee; this collection brings the spirit of Oasis to your everyday gadgets. Starting at a wallet-friendly £14 for a keyring, and reaching a staggering £827 for the Collector's Edition Special Set, there's something for every level of fandom and every bank account.

(Image credit: CASETiFY)

CASETiFY, known for its phone accessories, has certainly delivered on that front with eight different phone case designs, including the Vinyl of Oasis Case and the Oasis Ticket Case.

Beyond cases, the collection offers AirPods cases, Snappy MagSafe wallets, iPad and laptop sleeves, and even a concert-ready lanyard phone strap – ideal for when you're dramatically swaying your phone flashlight.

Each piece is built with CASETiFY’s EcoShock impact protection, so your devices are safe even if you attempt your own mosh pit in the living room.

So, even if you're not singing along in the stadium, you can still parade your Oasis pride with a stylish, shock-proof phone. And if you were lucky enough to get tickets for one of the shows, you can attend in the comfort that your phone will be safe in case you drop it whilst trying to film Liam and his tambourine. You can look at the full collection now and see what tickles ya fancy on the CASETiFY website.