Oasis London Wembley Stadium Shows: Stage times, support act, set lists, and everything else you need to know

The Gallagher brothers, after kicking off their "we actually showed up!" tour in Cardiff and Manchester, are set to descend upon Wembley Stadium for seven historic nights between July and September. That's 630,000 screaming fans (give or take a few who overindulge during the day and can't make it) expected to witness the spectacle.

Liam and Noel will be joined on stage by the familiar faces of Bonehead, Gem Archer, Andy Bell, and the ever-present Joey Waronker on drums. Warming up the crowd on each night—July 26, 30, August 2, 3, and September 27, 28—will be opening acts Cast and Richard Ashcroft.

Travel Tips

The Jubilee and Metropolitan lines are expected to behave themselves. Chiltern Railways will also be putting on extra services. Where the gig is expected to finish reasonably early, it will be naturally manic getting out, but you should be fine if you're travelling from the neighbouring counties.

Oxford-bound fans, however, after 10:55 pm on Saturday, the railway is not running between Oxford Parkway and Oxford. So, unless you fancy a romantic rail replacement bus journey, you may want to sort out alternate travel or somewhere to crash.

Door and Stage Times

Gates open: 5:00 pm

Cast: 6:00 pm

Richard Ashcroft: 7:00 pm

Oasis: 8:15 PM - 10:15 PM

As we said above, it won't be a late one, largely due to Wembley's curfew, but also because nothing is more rock and roll than a brew and an early night.

Tidbits and other useful information

Age restrictions: If you're under 14, sadly, there is no entry. If you're under 16 and fancy standing on the pitch, bring an adult aged 18+. For reserved seats, the same rules apply, just less risk of getting elbowed.

Fan zones: Two fan zones within the stadium will offer drinks, food and a DJ.

Cashless venue: Leave your cash at home, dinosaurs. Wembley is strictly card or contactless. So, no more awkward fumbling for change after you've had a few too many.

Ticketless fans: Authorities are warning that if you show up without a ticket, you'll be "moved on", so probably best not to risk it.

Predicted set list

Last, but certainly not least, is the set list. The below set list is the same as what was most recently played by Oasis at Heaton Park, so it's a safe bet it will be repeated.

The one thing we can guarantee, from what we've seen so far, is to save your throat and a lozenge for the encore because it's full of bangers. Check it out below:

Hello

Acquiesce

Morning Glory

Some Might Say

Bring it on Down

Cigarettes and Alcohol

Fade Away

Supersonic

Roll With It

Talk Tonight

Half the World Away

Little by Little

D’You Know What I Mean

Stand By Me

Cast No Shadow

Slide Away

Whatever

Live Forever

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Encore

Masterplan

Don't Look Back in Anger

Wonderwall

Champagne Supernova

Adding to the pre-show excitement, Wembley Park has launched an outdoor exhibition showcasing iconic Oasis photos.

So if you can't get enough of Liam's parka or Noel's perpetually unimpressed expression, you're in for a treat. London is officially ready for an unforgettable (and likely slightly chaotic) series of nights with one of the UK's most beloved bands. Bring your singing voices, your bravado, and your Oasis merch (which by now you should have plenty of), and get ready to rock n roll.