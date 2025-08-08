GAP has teamed up with BEIS for a new hoodie — and it’s any long haul traveller’s dream

Ever been on a long journey only to attempt to snuggle down against a cold window frame, a not-so-friendly shoulder, or failing that, just dropping your head and waking up with a hell of a crick? Yup, most of us have been there. Well, in what is possibly one of the most bizarre fashion creation collabs ever, GAP have teamed up with Shay Mitchell, founder of travel gear company BÉIS, to create a unique new range.

The stand out from the range? The GAP x BEIS neck pillow hoodie. That’s right, Gap and BÉIS have created a hoodie with an inbuilt airport staple neck pillow, so you can catch those zzzs wherever you are. Neck brace chic, anyone?

According to BEIS, the collection blends Gap’s essentials with BÉIS’ travel-smart design. It’s a premium, soft heavyweight fleece material blended with cotton for the ultimate hoodie.

It’s available in a practical light tundra colour with long sleeves and hidden zippered pockets - presumably designed to be big enough to fit a passport in. If you feel like you’re being a bit overcharged, paying £10 for a neck pillow at the airport, you’re probably going to want to stop reading, as this hoodie is retailing for $128 — about £95.

It’s not actually as cumbersome as it sounds; the hoodie has a secret, hidden tube by the neckline which you can blow on to inflate, making the neck pillow appear. It’s all encased in the hood, which has been specifically designed to be oversized, meaning that if you’ve forgotten your sleep mask, you can simply pull the hood down over your eyes and voila: nap ready.

The collection doesn’t stop there, so if you’re not a hoodie person, or are just ride or die for your neck pillow, then fear not. BÉIS’ bread and butter - aka their suitcases and travel bags - are now all available in a brand new colour - a Gap-inspired denim wash.

Plus, there is a whole range of clothing that’s designed for travelling - we’re talking jeans designed to feel like joggers, jumpsuits that look runway chic but wear like pyjamas. Only two major snags with this - firstly, aside from the unisex hoodie, the range seems exclusively designed for women, and secondly, the clothing is only available from GAP US. A minor technicality — it's easy enough these days to get something shipped over the pond.

Anyway, given how genius this product feels, it wouldn’t a surprise if we start seeing some *ahem* homage products cropping up around the UK markets soon…