Adidas and Oasis celebrate Live 25 tour with a brand new collection

Grab that faded band tee, crack open a can of Stella, and dust off your Knebworth anecdotes - Britpop indie sleaze is back. If you didn’t think the noughties could be topped, Adidas and Oasis are teaming up for a new Original Forever clothing capsule collection which will deliver full nostalgic glory.

It wouldn’t be an Adidas partnership if it didn’t include some new merch, and the brand is releasing new Live 25 apparel. The collection reimagines classic 90s looks including tracksuits, jerseys, and bucket hats - music to any millennial ears. So far, it doesn't look as though you’ll have to enter a draw to be randomly selected to queue for website access - just shop in store or online. Phew.

(Image credit: adidas)

Is there any signifier of the British male greater than a tracksuit? Especially if it’s paired with matching trainers… Talk about a capsule wardrobe. Joining the lineup are co-branded Adidas staples which will have that classic Adidas look, along with that Oasis logo also featured. The gear will be available in either black, blue, and white. You’ll recognise Gallagher duo favourites like the Firebird tracksuits, raglen sleeve jerseys, bucket hats, and coach jackets.

If you thought you already had some pretty cool band merch-slash-rock-history memorabilia, think again. This collaboration is one of those times where British icons come together and make something epic. Like when Greggs teamed up with Nigella, Captain Morgan and Pepsi, Lorraine doing AJ’s famous rap lyric whilst he was a guest on her show. Makes you proud to be British.

(Image credit: adidas)

You’ll have to hurry though because some of the kit is already sold out, although this will come as no surprise to anyone who tried to get tickets for Oasis's upcoming shows. The range is available now both on Oasis webstore and directly from Adidas - although who knows how much some of it will go for on the second hand sites. Currently, most of the collection is priced between £45 (for a tour x Adidas t-shirt), and up to £85 for the firebird track top. Don't look back in anger if you miss out...