Noel and Liam Gallagher have fresh pairs of Oasis Adidas shoes coming out

Noel and Liam Gallagher have pulled a canny brand deal amid their epic Oasis arena tour, with fresh pairs of Adidas shoes.

It’s a good job the brothers have a pair each, as we don’t want to give them another excuse to split the band up again.

Noel’s pair is the Noel Gallagher x Adidas Marathon SPZL, in Night Navy. Liam’s is the Liam Gallagher x Adidas Achille SPZL in Stone Khaki.

While they are both from the Spezial line, the two have a totally different look and feel. And that may have been part of the concept given who they are tied to.

The major part of the Gallagher branding is found on these pairs’ tongues. Each bears a simplified monochrome portrait of the relevant Oasis icon.

(Image credit: Noel Gallagher x Adidas)

(Image credit: Adidas)

(Image credit: Adidas)

(Image credit: Adidas)

Noel’s is arguably the more classic silhouette of the two, while Liam’s is based on a sub-series that apparently hasn’t been resurrected since the 1970s.

Notable points of separation include how the rubber outside snakes further up the shoe’s form at the rear and front in Liam's design. And its use of attached plastic eyelets for the laces, rather than punching into the leather of the upper.

Both pairs will debut on August 16th at Adidas stores and other select stores.

They are expected to cost £110, while European pricing is 130 Euros. This isn’t the first time the Gallaghers have collaborated with Adidas on signature gear, but we can imagine the heat around these will be even more fiery than before.

Get ready with that credit card...

The shoes are part of a wider Oasis x Adidas range that includes jackets, a bucket hat, t-shirts and more — available now.

The day on which the shoes land, August 16th, is the last date of the first UK and Ireland stretch of their tour, at Dublin’s Croke Park.

After that the brothers and co. head to Canada and the US, before returning to London’s Wembley Stadium on September 27th.