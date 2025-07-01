Suspected Oasis soundcheck ignites fan frenzy

With the highly anticipated Live ’25 reunion tour just days away (with the Adidas merch already nearly selling out), Principality Stadium became the epicentre of Oasis fan frenzy on Monday night. What sounded suspiciously like a full-band soundcheck—complete with audio proof—sent the internet into a delightful tailspin, leaving fans to ponder the eternal question: are they really in there?

The first audio snippet, captured from a distance, was appropriately fuzzy and muffled, with guitars and Liam's "unmistakable snarl" bleeding through the concrete. One fan, clearly overcome by the biblical sounds, posted: "Oasis soundcheck in Cardiff just now @liamgallagher sounding biblical."

Oasis soundcheck in Cardiff just now@liamgallagher sounding biblical pic.twitter.com/XyzghEl9sjJune 30, 2025

But then came the second clip. Clearer. Closer. Louder. It was Cigarettes & Alcohol, booming out as if 1994 had never dared to end. "THEY’RE IN THERE!!!" screamed another fan online, cueing the mass hysteria that only Oasis can ignite.

THEY’RE IN THERE!!! @liamgallagher and @oasis are testing @principalitysta speakers in Cardiff and they are LOUD pic.twitter.com/REQibZ2lrpJune 30, 2025

Of course, in true Oasis fashion, confusion promptly followed. Was it the actual band? A cunning pre-recorded mix? Or a raspy-voiced fella with a dream to reignite Britpop. Liam, ever the master of mischief, weighed in with his signature semi-mocking tone: "Defo a recording from rehearsals unless there’s 2 of me… which I’m absolutely 1 million per cent here for." Given Oasis’s history, two Liams would certainly double the drama.

Whether the Gallaghers were physically orchestrating the warm-up or simply pulling the world's most elaborate prank, the message is crystal clear: Live ’25 is very real, and it’s about to hit harder than a well-aimed tambourine. Cardiff’s show on Friday, 4th July, will kick off a whopping 41 dates across the globe, including seven massive Wembley Stadium gigs and a world tour spanning North America, South America, Asia, and Australia.

Support acts Richard Ashcroft and Cast are ready to warm up the crowds, and Liam, never one for subtlety, has issued a stark warning: "We’ll start without you." No one's doubting him – missing the chaos would be a cardinal sin for any self-respecting Oasis fan.

The Oasis machine is now fully operational, louder than ever, and ready to play an arena near you. Let's just hope they make it through the whole tour.