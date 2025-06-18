Oasis to open official fan stores ahead of sold-out World Tour
Hopefully it stocks tambourines
Get ready, Oasis fans! With their highly anticipated world tour completely sold out, the iconic British band is launching official Oasis Live '25 Fan Stores nationwide, starting this Friday, the 20th June, in Manchester.
Apparently, these aren't just your average merch stands. The stores will feature an exclusive range of official tour merchandise, including limited-edition products, unique brand collaborations, and a selection of items that can only be found here. They're designed to be the perfect complement to what's shaping up to be an unforgettable summer of live Oasis music.
Manchester is just the first stop, with a series of stores set to open across the UK and Ireland. The official Oasis Live '25 merchandise collection will be available both in-store and online, with more details dropping later this week. Beyond Manchester (which will be open from the 20th June to the 27th July), fan stores will also be hitting Cardiff, London, Edinburgh, Dublin, and Birmingham.
The excitement surrounding Oasis's comeback has completely swept the nation, creating even more hype than Glastonbury, with stadium dates selling out incredibly fast and extra shows added due to overwhelming demand.
These official fan stores are a great inclusion for anyone who got tickets, and also for those who weren't lucky enough to get them - after all, a t-shirt is basically the same as being there, right? Hopefully, swinging by the stores will save you some time actually on the night.
As one of the most successful British bands ever, Oasis sold over 75 million albums worldwide and landed eight UK No.1 albums before their 2009 split. After years of speculation, the band finally announced their long-awaited return with a series of stadium shows across the UK, Ireland, North America, Asia, Australia, and South America in 2025.
More details on the Manchester fan store location and the whole tour merchandise collection will be shared later this week. Additional store addresses will be revealed soon on the store website, including London.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Big screen, small camera: Stormzy to star in new film shot entirely on iPhone
Heavy is the hand that holds the iPhone
-
Remembering Brian Wilson: 10 essential songs from the Beach Boys maestro
Brian Wilson has passed away, aged 82. Here’s a look at his greatest hits, and some of the finest tracks in pop history
-
Your favourite musicians’ favourite musicians: From Moondog to The Replacements
The cult artists that musicians love to love, revealed...
-
BRIT Awards are leaving London and heading north
Just a short trip up the M1
-
BBC confirms its Glastonbury 2025 streaming plans — wellies optional
Rock 'n' Roll into bed