Oasis to open official fan stores ahead of sold-out World Tour

Get ready, Oasis fans! With their highly anticipated world tour completely sold out, the iconic British band is launching official Oasis Live '25 Fan Stores nationwide, starting this Friday, the 20th June, in Manchester.

Apparently, these aren't just your average merch stands. The stores will feature an exclusive range of official tour merchandise, including limited-edition products, unique brand collaborations, and a selection of items that can only be found here. They're designed to be the perfect complement to what's shaping up to be an unforgettable summer of live Oasis music.

Manchester is just the first stop, with a series of stores set to open across the UK and Ireland. The official Oasis Live '25 merchandise collection will be available both in-store and online, with more details dropping later this week. Beyond Manchester (which will be open from the 20th June to the 27th July), fan stores will also be hitting Cardiff, London, Edinburgh, Dublin, and Birmingham.

Oasis - Don’t Look Back In Anger - YouTube Watch On

The excitement surrounding Oasis's comeback has completely swept the nation, creating even more hype than Glastonbury, with stadium dates selling out incredibly fast and extra shows added due to overwhelming demand.

These official fan stores are a great inclusion for anyone who got tickets, and also for those who weren't lucky enough to get them - after all, a t-shirt is basically the same as being there, right? Hopefully, swinging by the stores will save you some time actually on the night.

As one of the most successful British bands ever, Oasis sold over 75 million albums worldwide and landed eight UK No.1 albums before their 2009 split. After years of speculation, the band finally announced their long-awaited return with a series of stadium shows across the UK, Ireland, North America, Asia, Australia, and South America in 2025.

More details on the Manchester fan store location and the whole tour merchandise collection will be shared later this week. Additional store addresses will be revealed soon on the store website, including London.