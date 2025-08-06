Seiko Unveils three limited edition Speedtimer x Datsun watches

Seiko has announced a new collaboration that makes historical sense: three limited-edition Prospex Speedtimer watches paying homage to the Datsun 240Z. This partnership celebrates a shared history dating back over 50 years, most notably the 1971 East African Safari Rally, which a Seiko-sponsored Datsun 240Z (No. 11) famously conquered.

The year 1969 was pivotal for both companies. Seiko introduced the world's first automatic chronograph with both a vertical clutch and column wheel—the iconic Speedtimer.

Simultaneously, Datsun launched the 240Z, a vehicle that redefined expectations for Japanese engineering by offering precision and performance at accessible prices. The connection between the two brands was cemented by the 1971 Safari Rally victory, a gruelling 6,200-kilometre race across challenging African terrain.

Rather than a single commemorative piece, Seiko has developed three distinct models, each showcasing different aspects of their current capabilities while honouring the Datsun heritage.

These watches incorporate various Datsun branding elements—the block logo, cursive script, and vintage circular emblem—and feature typography that references the 240Z's instrument cluster. The red, black, and white colour scheme directly mirrors the rally car's livery, and even the leather straps are sourced from Leather Working Group-certified tanneries.

(Image credit: Seiko)

The SPB517 marks a new direction for the Speedtimer lineup, presenting as a time-and-date model rather than a chronograph. Measuring a wearable 39.5mm x 12mm, it features an internal countdown bezel operated by a secondary crown, with typography on the bezel referencing the 240Z’s instrument cluster.

The dial prominently displays the classic Datsun logo in blue and red. Powered by Seiko’s 6R55 automatic movement, it boasts a 72-hour power reserve. This model is limited to 2,500 pieces. The caseback features the period-correct Datsun logo. The SRQ057: The Technical Flagship Chronograph.

(Image credit: Seiko)

The SRQ057 stands as the technical flagship of the collection, housing Seiko’s acclaimed 8R48 automatic chronograph movement with a column wheel and vertical clutch. A key distinguishing feature is its external tachymeter bezel, a first for the modern Speedtimer collection and a direct nod to the original 1969 Speedtimer.

The 42mm black-coated case features a dual-register chronograph with 30-minute and 12-hour counters, complemented by cursive Datsun script for a period-correct aesthetic. Only 500 pieces of this model will be produced. The SRQ057's caseback carries the rally car emblem. The SSC957: The Accessible Solar Chronograph

(Image credit: Seiko)

The SSC957 offers a solar-powered option, utilising Seiko’s V192 movement, which provides up to six months of runtime on a full charge. The 41.4mm case is paired with a two-tone bracelet featuring black centre links that echo the 240Z’s racing livery.

With 4,000 pieces, it represents the most accessible entry point into the collection. This model features a black dial with the Datsun logo in block letters and a black and silver-colored aluminium bezel with a tachymeter. The SSC957 showcases a custom illustration of the 240Z created specifically for this collaboration on its caseback.

The three watches will be available this September, with prices ranging between £880 and £2,950, and if you're not into the collab side of things, plain versions will also be available at the time.