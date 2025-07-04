Bohemians unveil Oasis sponsored shirt

Bohemian FC, Ireland's oldest football club, has unveiled a new FAI Cup jersey featuring the iconic Oasis logo, in preparation for the band's reunion tour. This collaboration, drenched in Dublin's traditional blue, won't earn the Gallagher brothers a dime, but it will line the pockets of good causes.

Fifty per cent of the shirt's proceeds will support Bohemians' community efforts, while the other half is split between Music Generation Ireland, which brings music to disadvantaged children, and Irish Community Care Manchester. So, buying this shirt is essentially an act of charity, with a side of Britpop nostalgia.

The launch video, filmed in the delightfully retro Cross Guns Snooker Club, stars the legendary Paul Weller (who clearly moonlights as a snooker hall worker) alongside Bohemians' player Jordan Flores and former player Paddy Kirk. All this unfolds to the sweet, sweet sounds of "Married with Children" – because nothing says football like a track from Definitely Maybe.

Bohemian FC x Oasis 2025 Jersey - YouTube Watch On

Speaking of Definitely Maybe, Noel Gallagher recently mused on the album's "rebellious nature" and "defiance," linking it to his Irish roots. Hopefully, this doesn’t mean the Bohemians will now play with a healthy dose of defiance and gain a penchant for arguing amongst themselves, just like the band.

The jersey, manufactured by O'Neill's Sportswear Ireland and designed in-house by Bohemians with Oasis, costs €75 for adults and €35 for children - the price will be converted once into your basket.

Daniel Lambert, Bohemians' COO, gushed about "lots of work with Oasis over the past six months," adding "special thanks to Noel and Liam for supporting this." He also gave a shout-out to Paul Weller, who apparently "came to Dublin specifically" for the video. Dedication, or a good excuse for a pint in the capital? Either way, still legendary stuff.

