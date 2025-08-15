Liverpool and Real Madrid legend Steve McManaman on streaming, Disney's La Liga deal, and the new era of English players abroad

With La Liga gracing the screens of Disney+ (from the 16th of August), the Spanish league is set to be watched by plenty of football fanatics.

We chatted with the legendary Steve McManaman, former Liverpool, Real Madrid, and England midfielder, who, having played in La Liga, offered his insights on what this momentous occasion means for fans, the ever-morphing game, and which players are about to steal the spotlight as the new season bursts onto the scene.

McManaman, now a regular commentator of the beautiful game, sees the link-up as just another ripple in the ever-expanding ocean of football consumption.

Streaming is changing the game

“Well, I mean, I'm a traditional watcher. I watch as much football as I possibly can,” he says with a shrug. “So wherever the football is, I will go to it. If it’s on the television, I watch it. Whether it’s a streaming service or normal broadcast. The more the merrier for me, really."

He’s hopeful that increased accessibility will bring more eyes back to La Liga.

“A lot of people haven't been watching the league recently. We see them [Real Madrid and Barcelona] in the Champions League, and they're incredibly exciting. So the more accessible we can make football, the better.”

Five players to watch this season

When asked to name a few must-watch players for those just dipping their toes into the La Liga waters, McManaman was keen to provide plenty of answers.

“I don’t know why people wouldn’t be associated with La Liga, with all respect, the stars are there, aren’t they? Kylian’s [Mbappé] there. Lamine Yamal, I said it last year, I think he had just turned 18 recently, but he’s certainly the greatest 17-year-old I’ve ever seen. He plays like a 25-year-old. He’s absolutely exceptional.”

He also tossed in Jude Bellingham, Julian Álvarez, and Vinícius Jr. as essential viewing, all while noting the growing English invasion of the league.

“If you're English, of course, Trent Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid and Marcus Rashford with his new start in Barcelona, that's a massive talking point. Jude’s coming off a strong season and looking ahead to the World Cup.”

A highly anticipated title race

¡Los MEJORES 100 GOLES de LALIGA 2024/25! - YouTube Watch On

“I personally think it'll be a bit of a fight between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Real have a full-strength squad now — their injury problems from last year are behind them. [Dani] Carvajal’s back, [Éder] Militão scored recently, [David] Alaba’s in the squad — and they’ve made four big signings. The squad is stacked.”

Barcelona, on the other hand, have been less like a bustling marketplace and more like a quiet library.

“They haven’t really strengthened at the back, because of course, their financial constraints. But Hansi Flick’s had the summer to work with them. I’m looking forward to seeing how they’ve evolved from last year.”

“It’s not scary anymore”: English players embracing life abroad

Having once packed his own bags and moved from Liverpool to Real Madrid, McManaman knows a thing or two about the delightful chaos and unexpected rewards of playing abroad.

“It’s nice to see more English players doing it. Football’s become a lot more accessible — we know what the Spanish and Italian leagues are like now. Whether you move from Liverpool to Southampton or Liverpool to Napoli, it’s all the same. It’s not scary anymore.”

He credits trailblazers like Harry Kane, Scott McTominay, and Tammy Abraham with throwing open the doors for a new generation of adventurous homegrown talent.

“Those success stories make others in England go, ‘You know what? They've done it, I can do it.’ Billy Gilmour’s done it. It’s encouraging.”

McManaman then waxed lyrical about how this grand exodus could be a secret weapon for the national teams, with players soaking up different footballing philosophies like sponges.

“It’ll help the national teams. They’ll know different types of football, different styles. And hopefully, it’ll benefit England, Scotland, and others.”

What makes La Liga different from the Premier League?

For those waiting to swap The Mandalorian for La Liga on Disney+ for the very first time, McManaman assures them the stylistic differences will be stark, compared to the Premier League.

“The English game’s far more full throttle. Work hard, run, run, run, fight, fight, fight — that’s the ethos. There’s quality, of course, but it’s very physical and intense.”

“In Spain, the build-up is slower. Technically, I think the teams are better on the ball. If you go through all 20 teams, they’re more comfortable in possession. They like to play from the back.”

While football is football, he believes these stylistic differences give La Liga a certain charm.

“In England, fans want to see tackles, pressing, blood and thunder. In Spain, it’s more about control, technique, and patience."

Memories from Madrid

When pressed for his favourite memories from his time in Spain, McManaman didn’t immediately launch into tales of trophies or victories. Instead he painted a charming picture of friendships forged and memories made.

“The friends I made — that’s what stands out. When I go back to Madrid now, there are still people working at the club who were there when I played. That’s lovely to see. It shows the club looks after its people.”

“Of course, I can talk about winning games, scoring goals, and winning trophies. But it’s the friendships that stay with you. That tells you people must have thought highly of you. That’s the nice thing.”

It's clear to see why he is still so passionate about Spanish football.

The Ballon d’Or: No clear favourite this year

As for who deserves to hoist this year’s coveted Ballon d’Or, McManaman admitted it’s a riddle wrapped in an enigma, with it being anyone’s guess who could run away with the award.

“I don’t think there’s a standout this year. I can name players, but I can poke holes in every case.”

He tossed out Raphinha and Lamine Yamal as potential contenders, enjoying the mental gymnastics of it all. Before claiming that Ousmane Dembele is the likely favourite.

“Raphinha had the most extraordinary year, especially after nearly being sold last summer. But usually, it comes down to: who scored the most goals, and who won the most trophies?” Before referencing how players like Joao Neves, Achraf Hakimi and Vitinha would likely be overlooked.

“If Harry Kane had won the Champions League, it would’ve been him. If Barcelona had made the final, it would probably be one of theirs.”

And the Club World Cup’s influence on the award? A blunt, unequivocal “No... I don’t think it matters at all.”

With La Liga now streaming to a global audience, McManaman sees a bright future for Spanish football and is clearly excited for the upcoming season.

“Barcelona were brilliant to watch last year... you just didn’t want to be a Barcelona fan, because every game could’ve been 6–4 or 5–3.

"I was at the last El Clásico — it was extraordinary. But if they want to win, they can’t keep playing like that. It’s great for the neutral, though. Absolutely brilliant.”