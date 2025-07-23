Converse goes 'brat' with Charli XCX for customisable Chuck Taylors collaboration

Even though brat summer was put to rest, much like all the best things - Britpop, Oasis, Mamma Mia - it had yet another revival this summer.

Charli XCX has teamed up with Converse and the power of design has gone to her fans. The Custom Chuck Taylor All Star Charli XCX By You - catchy - is a new high-top, unisex range which allows Charli’s Angles to put their own spin on the classic shoe.

The By You range is a customization platform which is allowing fans to design their own through a limited three-day window.

(Image credit: Converse)

Fans can choose from five different colour bases - Black, White, Brown Rice, Winter Sky, or Bridal Rose. But it wouldn’t be Charli with a bit of Indie Sleaze detail, right? Each pair comes with trompe-l’oeil distressing, printed rips, faded discoloration, and washed out laces - very post-tour grunge.

The customisation doesn’t stop there - there are heel licence plates and interchangeable patches which are a nod to some of Charli’s most iconic lyrics including XCX, 365, Angel, and Party Girl. Would it be a naughties fashion statement without a good old heel charm? Absolutely not, which is why this collection comes with a Brat lock-and-key charm, or an “unlock it” charm.

And of course, what’s the one key signifier of Charli and brat? Lime green. Which is why these can come with an eye-catching lime green sole. Pedalling on a lime bike with these bad boys on, you’ll basically be camouflaged.

(Image credit: Converse)

Punk meets pop with these Converse - just like brat, they’re messy but intentional, party but put together. The collection is dropping exclusively on the official Converse website on August 5th at 10am EST. The collection is currently priced at $100, which isn’t bad considering a standard pair of men’s high tops will set you back around $65. And if you think of it as $50 a shoe it somehow seems a lot more reasonable. Embrace that inner party girl…