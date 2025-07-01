Glastonbury 2027 headliners — who's likely to play the next festival?

Glastonbury 2025 is now in the rearview mirror, Glastonbury 2026 isn’t happening thanks to a fallow year to let the field heal and breathe after having hundreds of thousands of people march all over it for the last five years. So that means it's time to look to 2027, with excitement already bubbling to the surface about who could be headlining next time around.

It’s not just us getting ahead of ourselves, either, with the bookies already publishing a list of who they think will be top of the pops next time around, because apparently, you can bet on just about anything now.

Sam Fender 2/1

Ed Sheeran 3/1

Taylor Swift 3/1

Beyonce 4/1

Rihanna 4/1

Miley Cyrus 4/1

Eminem 4/1

Oasis 4 / 1

Chappell Roan 4/1

Little Simz 4/1

Fred Again 4/1

Bruce Springsteen 5/1

Charli XCX 5/1

Harry Styles 5/1

Sabrina Carpenter 5/1

Adele 5/1

Lady Gaga 5/1

It’s hard to factor in certain elements. For example, somebody fresh could appear out of nowhere between now and then, taking the world by storm and being an absolute shoo-in for Glasto’s return. Who knows, maybe Professor Green will make a comeback and become popular.

Oasis is undoubtedly an ambitious choice, hoping the two brothers can maintain a relationship for the next two years, and Liam changes his mind on The Pyramid Stage, which he recently described as playing to a load of jamboree teachers – not sure what jamboree teachers have ever done to him.

Realistically, who’s performing on the main stage isn’t the biggest deal, as can be seen by our favourite performances from this year, with plenty of the artists we loved on smaller stages.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long before knowing what to expect, but in truth, this will likely be a popular topic of conversation for the next couple of years.