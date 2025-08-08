Two cult classic 90s shooters just got surprise re-releases
Gaming like it's '95
Amidst the DOOM and Quake frenzy of the 90s, two fantasy-themed gems, Heretic and Hexen, dared to be different. And now, thanks to the wizardry of Nightdive Studios and id Software, they’re back and shinier than ever.
Announced at QuakeCon 2025, Heretic + Hexen is available now, ready to grace your Xbox, PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and even your Game Pass subscription. So, if you've been yearning to revisit those monster-filled halls with improved fidelity, your prayers have been answered.
Originally unleashed in 1994 and 1995 by Raven Software, these pioneering titles brought us groundbreaking features like inventory systems, ambient sound effects, and the revolutionary ability to… look up and down.
It was a different time, introducing features we now take for granted in pretty much every game. Before Heretic and Hexen, your neck was practically cemented to a fixed horizontal gaze. It also spiced things up with a healthy dose of high fantasy, trading shotguns for enchanted staves and space marines for undead knights.
Fast forward to today, and this enhanced re-release is bursting with improvements. Up to 4K resolution and 120 FPS on supported hardware, which means you can now witness every glorious pixel of your ancient foes. Plus, there’s a remixed soundtrack by Andrew Hulshult, in-game mod support, and local split-screen for up to 8 players. Gather your pals, get Just Eat ordered, and prepare for some chaotic couch co-op – something that feels like a dying feature these days. Online crossplay for up to 16 players is also supported.
Nightdive and id Software have collaborated on two brand-new episodes: Heretic: Faith Renewed, and Hexen: Vestiges of Grandier. So, even if you’re a seasoned veteran of these arcane realms, there’s fresh content to explore. As Brian Raffel, co-founder of Raven Software, put it, seeing Heretic and Hexen return is "kind of surreal."
If you’ve never checked them out before, it’s certainly worth your time; you can get an appreciation of some video game history and play a couple of classics.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
