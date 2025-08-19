Nintendo Direct for Switch 2's next big game is later today

Completed Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza? Waiting for the next major slice of Switch 2 Nintendo fun? You’ll want to tune into the Kirby Air Riders event at 2pm.

Kirby Air Riders gets its own Nintendo Direct today, a presentation that will dig deep into what we can expect from the game.

We're likely to learn about when we can expect it too. Nintendo has only told us Kirby Air Riders is coming in 2025, not the exact date it will arrive.

You can watch the Kirby Air Riders Nintendo Direct event on YouTube at no charge.

It will be helmed by game director and all-around Kirby and Super Smash Bros. legend Masahiro Sakurai. And while Kirby games are known for being light and fluffy, this presentation sounds like it will have real weight to it.

“The livestreamed presentation will last roughly 45 minutes and provide an in-depth look at the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 game,” says Nintendo.

What do we know about the game so far? While Nintendo dropped a teaser trailer for Kirby Air Riders as part of its April Nintendo Direct event, it was only 90 seconds long (well, 89 seconds) and did not feature any gameplay footage.

However, even that video’s YouTube listing references Kirby Air Ride, a GameCube game from 2003.

It is a kart-style racer that often draws comparisons to Mario Kart, but differs in its greater focus on items and power-ups rather than actual racing. Its City Trials mode is beloved by fans, too.

This sees you and other players, or computer-controlled riders, collect power-ups in a fairly large open city-like arena to level up your ride, before facing off against the other players in a Stadium event. This involves one of several challenges, which might see you simply try to bust up your opponents, or hit a target after launching into the air, ski jump style.

If you’re wondering why Kirby Air Riders is arriving so close to Mario Kart World when the two, from a distance, look quite similar, this game is likely to feel quite different.

One key upgrade from Kirby Air Ride to Kirby Air Riders hinted at in the April tease is that your Kirby won’t just be riding a hovering star, but other vehicles too. We see a one-wheeled motorbike, a plane and what looks a bit like a flying toaster in the video.

Tune in at 2pm to find out more.