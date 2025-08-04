Battlefield 6 hands-on preview: 16 things to know about the series’ return

When you think of a war game, Battlefield is likely the first franchise that springs to mind. Well, after Call of Duty, of course. But unlike its annual-release rival, Battlefield takes its sweet time to cook up its brand of first-person shootouts, meaning it's been a full four years since we last saw a new instalment. And let's be honest, the last one landed with less of a bang and more of a whimper, currently sporting a Metacritic user score that's about as impressive as a rubber chicken in a gunfight: 2.3 out of 10.

Still, the Battlefield series's pedigree speaks for itself, and we were still keen to see the series take another stab (or should that be shot?) at reclaiming the warfield crown it's wrestled CoD for across the generations.

We were incredibly fortunate then to crash the grand unveiling of Battlefield 6, snagging some precious hands-on time with the game and witnessing the trailer unfold on a screen so massive it probably had its own postcode.

Explosions galore and, as an entirely unrelated but equally important detail, we even managed to squeeze in a cheeky Nando's that was being dished out at the event. Definitely a step up from MRE rations.

Keep reading for the 16 most interesting nuggets of information we unearthed from our play session, including when you can finally get your own hands on the game.

Returning to its roots: After Battlefield 2042 left some of us wondering if we'd ever truly feel like a soldier again, Battlefield 6 is here to soothe our battle-scarred souls. It's aiming to be the spiritual successor to the beloved Battlefield 3 and 4, focusing on the core strengths that made us fall in love with the series in the first place. Destruction is back: Remember when you could blow a hole in a wall and it stayed there, creating new lines of sight and tactical opportunities? Well, Battlefield 6 has leaned into tactical destruction more than ever before. We're talking persistent blown holes in walls that let you manipulate the map to your strategic advantage. Kinesthetic Combat System: There is now a whole new way to move around the battlefield. This new system includes crouch sprinting (because sometimes you just gotta go fast and be sneaky), combat rolls to gracefully reduce fall damage, weapon mounting for increased accuracy, and the truly heroic ability to drag and revive your downed teammates. No more leaving your buddies out in the open like a forgotten snack. We wouldn't blame you for thinking it sounds a bit like CoD Black Ops 6's Omnimovement system. The Classic Class System returns: For those who missed the good old days of distinct roles, the traditional Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon classes are making a triumphant return. Each class comes with their own unique gadgets and specific functions, emphasising that beautiful, chaotic synergy that makes a Battlefield squad truly shine. Hybrid Weapon System: You can now slap any weapon onto any class, which delivers a sense of freedom and customisation if you want it. However, the game subtly nudges you towards using a class's designated weapons for optimal performance. But fear not, traditionalists! There's a "closed weapons" option for community experiences, so you can still live your purest Battlefield dreams. Sound Design is unreal: We were absolutely floored by the game's sound design. Scraps on the battlefield become an orchestra of realistic gun sounds, earth-shattering explosions, and the satisfying crunch of crumbling rubble.

Battlefield 6 Official Multiplayer Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Map Design Variety: We only got to try out the launch maps but, so far, they are a feast for the eyes and a challenge for your tactical mind. We saw everything from claustrophobic urban environments (like Cairo, where every corner could be an ambush) to sprawling, open-air mountain villages (like Liberation Peak, perfect for long-range engagements). Each map is designed to offer optimal play across all game modes. Optimised for 64 Players: The 128-player madness of the previous Battlefield has been forgotten; instead, Battlefield 6 scales back to a more manageable 64 players. The aim here is quicker, more meaningful moment-to-moment gameplay, and from our brief time with the game, it's looking like a successful change. Field Specs offers choice: A new system called "Field Specs" allows for even deeper specialisation within your chosen class. Want to be an Assault Frontliner with increased health regeneration? Or a Grenadier who can reload grenades at warp speed? The possibilities for fine-tuning your playstyle are exciting, and when combined with the mix and match weapons, you can personalise exactly how you want to play. Greater Focus on Core Modes: While smaller modes will be available, Battlefield 6 shines in the classic objective-based modes like Conquest and Breakthrough. These are the modes expected to deliver those signature "Battlefield Moments" mentioned during the reveal – sometimes less is more, and everything we saw from the reveal showed that’s a lesson learned here. Nine Launch Maps with Combat Zones: The launch is looking solid with nine maps, each boasting "Combat Zones." These zones can be sectioned off and altered to fit smaller-scale modes while somehow retaining the overall feel and atmosphere of the larger map. It's like having your cake and eating it too, but with more explosions. Return of a Server Browser: A server browser will be available on day one and prominently displayed on the main menu. This is a welcome return for many fans who appreciate the ability to choose their preferred server, ping, and even the personalities of the players they're about to engage in virtual combat with.

New Escalation Mode: There's a new game mode similar to Conquest, but with an added twist — Escalation Mode. Here, as a team conquers more, fewer capture points become available, leading to an incredibly intense showdown. It's like musical chairs, but with more bullets and less singing. Expanded Portal Toolset mapmaking: The Portal spatial editor has evolved into a comprehensive toolset akin to Halo's Forge. Creators will be able to alter terrain and build entirely custom experiences, from horde modes that'll make you sweat to top-down shooters that'll have you feeling like a tactical genius. The possibilities are truly endless, and we can't wait to see the madness the community cooks up. Anti-Cheat System: EA's Javelin Anticheat system will be included to combat those pesky cheaters who ruin everyone's fun. The goal is a more stable and balanced launch experience, so you can be sure that when you get obliterated, it's because the other player was genuinely better, not just using aim-bot. You can play in open beta soon: It’s all well and good for us to be gloating about our limited time with the game, highlighting what we’ve learned so far. However, you can jump in yourself thanks to two Betas already announced before the release, with the first weekend being the 9th to 11th of August and then a week later, the 14th to the 17th. You can check out how to join the beta on the Battlefield website, but it is available on all platforms the game is releasing on.

Battlefield 6 Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

All of these changes and new features demonstrated a commitment to what Battlefield does best — big, bombastic multiplayer matches. Whilst the return of a single-player campaign will be a welcome treat to plenty of fans, we will have to wait until closer to launch to find out more of what that has in store.

Battlefield 6 will release on the 10th October, and so far, early signs suggest that sometimes the best way to move a series forward is to dip back into its storied legacy.