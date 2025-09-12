Borderlands 4 review round-up

The Borderlands franchise has become one of the most iconic names in the world of gaming, blending first-person shooter action with RPG elements and a unique, cel-shaded art style that’s instantly recognisable.

Since its debut in 2009, the series has captivated millions of players with its blend of chaotic gunplay, quirky humour, and the thrill of always looting. With each release, the games have evolved while maintaining a signature blend of over-the-top action and off-the-wall humour.

Following the release of Borderlands 3 in 2019, which was met with both praise for its expansive world and occasional criticism for its predictable storylines, Borderlands 4 marks the next step in the saga.

As of launch day, the game holds a respectable 84% on Metacritic, a solid score that reflects a general consensus of improvement in certain areas while maintaining the familiar elements that fans have come to love.

With a new cast of characters, updated mechanics, and a fresh narrative, Borderlands 4 looks to build on its predecessors’ strengths and address some of the long-standing critiques. Keep reading for what the critics have to say about the game so far.

Borderlands 4 - Official Cinematic Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Alex at Radio Times gave the game five stars out of five, which is one of the more positive reviews we’ve seen, stating, “A major part of the criticism levelled at recent Borderlands titles is the tone of their writing. It has always been a series loaded with silly humour, but from BL3 onwards, the tone has veered further into eye-roll-inducing toilet humour territory.

“BL4 rolls it back all the way to the good old days, with dry, witty writing that honestly had me laughing out loud at times. You still get the classic goofy jokes, but they're used sparingly – Face McShooty would not have been quite so fun had there been a hundred Face McShootys across Pandora, after all.”

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

GameSpot were not as hot on the new release, only giving it 7/10, which is still commendable, going on to say “All in all, if uncovering loot, crafting builds, and unleashing chaotic mayhem is what you're looking for, Borderlands 4 has you covered. It's the most mechanically sound Borderlands game to date, and the various Vault Hunters each present an entertaining opportunity to tackle the game in a different way.

“Just maybe find a good podcast or video essay to fill the moments between the shooting and looting. The game's story and characters aren't strong enough to hold your attention on their own, and the game's combat begins to drag once you've seen all the enemy types there are to see.”

Whilst our pals over at TechRadar Gaming were also very positive on the release, giving it 4 and a half stars out of 5, going on to add “Borderlands 4 surprised me. After not gelling with the series’ prior two entries, the fourth mainline instalment provides some of the most fun I’ve ever had with the quirky looter shooter. Its characters are well-written and not lacking in charm, but most importantly, Gearbox has achieved something I thought impossible: making Claptrap likeable. Some performance issues do need ironing out - especially on PC - and I wish some of the side challenges were a bit more fulfilling.”

From what we can tell, if you like Borderlands, you’re going to love this, with the game continuing what it’s known for, whilst reigning in some of the humour, so it’s a bit more palatable if you’ve grown out of the toilet humour that originally helped the series earn its name.