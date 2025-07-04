Helldivers 2 finally lands on Xbox and fans won't have to wait long
The fight for freedom comes to Xbox
Helldivers 2 is officially landing on Xbox Series X and S next month. Sony, in a twist nobody saw coming (except maybe a few Super Earth strategists), is publishing its co-op hit on PlayStation’s rival platform, marking the first time a Sony game has come to the console.
Prepare for democratic mayhem on 26th August, 2025, when Arrowhead’s explosive shooter arrives after years of fans clamouring for recruits. Remarkably, this isn't just a friendly handshake; it’s the same day Microsoft drops Gears of War: Reloaded on PlayStation 5. It seems console walls are crumbling faster than a Charger hit by Napalm.
Mikael Eriksson, Helldivers 2 Game Director, declared on Xbox Wire, “We know gamers have been asking for this for some time, and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game! The fight for Super Earth has only just begun.” More Helldivers means more bullets, more explosions, and undoubtedly, more "accidental" team kills.
The good news doesn’t stop there: full crossplay will also be arriving. PC, PlayStation, and Xbox players will finally be able to unite under one banner and fight for Democracy, although cross-progression has yet to arrive.
For those Xbox recruits just joining the fight, Helldivers 2 launched on PC and PS5 in February 2024, becoming Sony’s fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game ever, shifting a staggering 12 million copies in 12 weeks. While you might have missed out on some of the earlier Galactic War sagas (and the infamous PSN login kerfuffle that led to a glorious in-game "review bomb" cape), there’s plenty of alien-annihilating and robot action awaiting you.
Costing £34.99, Helldivers 2 promises a chaotic, hilarious, and deeply satisfying PvE experience that is unmatched in recent years. So, polish your armour, stock up on stims, and get ready to spread some freedom – because Super Earth just got some new recruits.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
