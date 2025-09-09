Xbox Cloud Gaming hits the road with LG

Get ready to level up your road trips, because Xbox Cloud Gaming is officially pulling up to the car meet. Microsoft and LG have teamed up to bring a full-blown Xbox experience to internet-connected vehicles, meaning those long charging stops or back-seat battles for entertainment just got a whole lot more exciting.

Soon, cars equipped with LG’s Automotive Content Platform (ACP) will have a shiny new Xbox app, allowing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to stream their favourite Xbox titles directly onto in-car screens. Imagine: Forza Horizon 6 (rumoured to be announced at Tokyo Game Show this month, fingers crossed for a Japanese setting) blasting across your car’s display while you’re topping up your EV, or Minecraft keeping the peace among passengers on a particularly lengthy journey.

LG’s ACP, which runs on the same webOS platform as their smart TVs, is already available in Kia’s EV3 in Europe and is set to roll out to the EV4, EV5, and the new Sportage. This means access to a host of entertainment beyond gaming, including Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube. Whether you're a movie buff or a gaming guru, your car is about to become your personal entertainment hub.

This isn't Microsoft's first rodeo with LG, as they already partnered to bring the Xbox app to smart TVs earlier this year. Now, it's extending the cloud gaming fun to vehicles, perfectly aligning with Xbox's broader plan to expand its Cloud Gaming service to Game Pass Core and Standard subscribers.

Christopher Lee, Vice President of Xbox Marketing, summed it up perfectly: “By adding vehicles to the mix, we’re giving players more choice than ever in how they enjoy their games.”

This Is an Xbox That Goes Vroom

Now, before you start planning your next virtual cross-country road trip, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. You’ll need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and an automotive data plan to get in on the action.

For safety, the service "operates in compliance with driving safety regulations," with a trailer specifically showing gameplay from the back seat. So, front-seat drivers, no Sea of Thieves while you’re handling the wheel.

LG demonstrated this new feature at the International Motor Show in Germany, showcasing Xbox games playing on a rear-seat screen in a car. LG's Automotive Content Platform is designed to be a "premium in-cabin entertainment platform," offering not just gaming but also video streaming, music, and location-based services.

LG also announced a partnership with Zoom, allowing users to conduct virtual meetings on the go. Meaning if you’re gaming, streaming, or taking a work call, your car is officially becoming your most versatile gadget. Eunseok Hyun, Vice President and head of LG Electronics’ VS Business Division, emphasised its goal to "redefine vehicles not merely as transportation tools but as ‘wheeled living spaces’ centred on user experiences."

With plans to supply the webOS Content Platform to 20 million vehicles by 2030, LG and Xbox are truly driving us into a future where our cars are as entertaining as our living rooms. It brings a whole new meaning to joyride.