This Game Boy inspired mouse makes the thought of an 8-bit gaming PC just fine, actually

Both mice designed by The Lesser The Besser in a retro GameBoy style
(Image credit: The Lesser The Besser)
Remember the days when a glowing green screen and a handful of AA batteries were the pinnacle of portable gaming? Well, prepare for a delightful dose of déjà vu, because a clever tech designer, The Lesser The Besser (TLTB), has brilliantly resurrected the spirit of the Game Boy in an unexpected form: wireless computer mice. Suddenly, that 8-bit gaming PC fantasy doesn't seem so far-fetched!

These aren't just your average clickers; they're a whimsical yet undeniably functional fusion of 90s charm and modern wireless convenience.

Built using the Bambu Lab wireless mouse kit, TLTB has transformed these unassuming components into desk accessories that are sure to spark conversations – and perhaps a little envy – among anyone with a soft spot for retro aesthetics. If you are someone who is into a little retro gaming action, fortunately the creator built a matching keyboard earlier this year.

I built the GameBoy Mouse ( ... well, actually two). Build your own with the Bambu Lab Mouse Kit - YouTube I built the GameBoy Mouse ( ... well, actually two). Build your own with the Bambu Lab Mouse Kit - YouTube
Watch On

The first mouse is a fascinating journey from concept to ergonomic reality. Initially, a flat, Game Boy-shaped slab, it quickly became apparent that a mouse with buttons where the screen should be wasn't exactly a user-friendly design.

But with a flash of inspiration, TLTB introduced a "kink," granting it the satisfyingly chunky volume of old-school mice, complete with that iconic Nintendo colour scheme.

Then there's the second mouse, a more compact and playful tribute to the classic console. This version prioritises capturing the Game Boy's blocky spirit rather than a faithful replication, and surprisingly, it just works.

So, if your inner child is clamouring for some retro desk flair, you're in luck. The 3D print files are available for paid download on Cults 3D – because genius, understandably, comes with a price tag.

Pair them with a Bambu Lab Wireless Mouse Components Kit, and get ready to game (or spreadsheet) like it's 1989, but with significantly less hand cramps and a whole lot more wireless freedom.

Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.

