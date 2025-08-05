This Game Boy inspired mouse makes the thought of an 8-bit gaming PC just fine, actually
Making your PC more fun
Remember the days when a glowing green screen and a handful of AA batteries were the pinnacle of portable gaming? Well, prepare for a delightful dose of déjà vu, because a clever tech designer, The Lesser The Besser (TLTB), has brilliantly resurrected the spirit of the Game Boy in an unexpected form: wireless computer mice. Suddenly, that 8-bit gaming PC fantasy doesn't seem so far-fetched!
These aren't just your average clickers; they're a whimsical yet undeniably functional fusion of 90s charm and modern wireless convenience.
Built using the Bambu Lab wireless mouse kit, TLTB has transformed these unassuming components into desk accessories that are sure to spark conversations – and perhaps a little envy – among anyone with a soft spot for retro aesthetics. If you are someone who is into a little retro gaming action, fortunately the creator built a matching keyboard earlier this year.
The first mouse is a fascinating journey from concept to ergonomic reality. Initially, a flat, Game Boy-shaped slab, it quickly became apparent that a mouse with buttons where the screen should be wasn't exactly a user-friendly design.
But with a flash of inspiration, TLTB introduced a "kink," granting it the satisfyingly chunky volume of old-school mice, complete with that iconic Nintendo colour scheme.
Then there's the second mouse, a more compact and playful tribute to the classic console. This version prioritises capturing the Game Boy's blocky spirit rather than a faithful replication, and surprisingly, it just works.
So, if your inner child is clamouring for some retro desk flair, you're in luck. The 3D print files are available for paid download on Cults 3D – because genius, understandably, comes with a price tag.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Pair them with a Bambu Lab Wireless Mouse Components Kit, and get ready to game (or spreadsheet) like it's 1989, but with significantly less hand cramps and a whole lot more wireless freedom.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Alien: Earth cast on the ‘unrelentingly fascinating’ Xenomorph, brand new species, and why now is the right time for the first-ever Alien series
Exclusive We chat to the cast and creators of the first-ever Alien TV series, which dares to ask the question: what if the Xenomorph made it to Earth?
-
Heaven Hill Distillery announces the release of a new unicorn whisky
Magical...
-
Someone's just created a Nintendo Switch 2 controller that doubles as a french fry holder
We’re really lovin' this
-
10 New Nintendo Switch 2 games to add to your wishlist: Monster Hunter, Persona and more
Returning classics, new entries and more
-
LEGO unveils brick-built Game Boy – A nostalgic masterpiece
Nostalgia done right
-
LEGO Zelda set hits new price low this Prime Day
Slashing at prices like Link with the Master Sword
-
Nintendo Switch 2 and webcams - how to know if yours will work with the new console
Knowledge in a flash
-
Why is no-one buying non-Nintendo Switch 2 games?
Millions of consoles, not so many games it seems
-
Donkey Kong Bananza takes centre stage in next Switch 2 Nintendo Direct
It's DK's time
-
The best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories: Cases, grips, docks, screen protectors and more
Switch it up with some stylish and protective clobber for your new Nintendo Switch 2 console.