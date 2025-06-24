Meta Quest 3S gets huge Xbox makeover — and you can buy it now
Maybe everything is an Xbox, now?
In a collaboration that was first teased by recent leaks, Xbox and Meta have officially unveiled the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition – the first-ever limited-edition Quest VR headset, marking the first soiree into VR for Xbox.
While not a dramatic overhaul, this partnership aims to offer an enticing package for Xbox enthusiasts looking to explore the world of virtual reality.
The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition takes the standard 128GB Meta Quest 3S and its Touch Plus controllers and re-skins them with a distinctive Xbox-themed black and green colour scheme.
Despite the largely aesthetic changes to the headset itself, the increased price point of £379.99 is justified by the bundle that's on offer.
The package includes an Elite Head Strap, which significantly extends the headset's battery life. Also part of the bundle are a limited-edition Xbox Wireless Controller (matching the headset's colour scheme), three months of Meta Horizon+, and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
However, for those not too fussed with the Xbox aesthetic, Elite Strap, or bundled controller, it's worth noting that the standard 128GB Quest 3S can also access Game Pass titles via Bluetooth controller connectivity, so if you’ve already got a headset, chances are this deal is not going to be for you, unless you really love green and black.
It's essential to note that while Game Pass support has been available on Quest 3 for some time, neither the Game Pass library nor the Xbox Store currently includes VR-specific titles; however, this may change after the initial announcement.
It means, for now, the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition will primarily be for playing existing Game Pass titles on a large virtual display within the headset, as opposed to enjoying bespoke VR adventures. Users will also retain full access to games on the Meta Quest virtual store and can connect the Quest 3S to a gaming PC for SteamVR content via apps like SteamLink.
This launch marks a significant step for Microsoft into the VR space without developing its own VR system, mirroring their recent partnership for an Xbox-branded ASUS ROG Ally handheld console. This move indicates an increased commitment towards making everything an Xbox, without actually making a new Xbox. The new Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is available now.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
