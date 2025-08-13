LEGO Legend of Zelda set leak points to Hyrule return in 2026

LEGO has another The Legend of Zelda set on the way, according to a reliable leak-surfacer.

A LEGO set bearing the 77093 product number and a Zelda theme is coming next year, says the a.clay.brick Instagram account, which has a history of bringing us tasty LEGO leaks.

It comes via intel from a member of the Brick Tap LEGO community, which suggests this will be a somewhat smaller set than last year’s LEGO Deku Tree.

That’s a £259.99, 2500 piece, kit that can depict the Great Deku Tree from either the Ocarina of Time or Breath of the Wild. This upcoming Legend of Zelda LEGO set will reportedly have 1003 pieces, suggesting we’ll end up paying somewhere in the region of £89.99 to £109.99 for this one.

There’s no suggestion as to what Zelda item, location or person the kit will depict, but it is expected to arrive on March 1st, 2026.

What will be the next LEGO Zelda kit?

One argument that it may not depict the most iconic of Legend of Zelda scenes, objects or locations, is the upcoming movie adaptation of the game - but that will still be a way off at that point. Still, the slowly-growing range of Zelda LEGO does appear to have been developed with the film's potential in mind.

Nintendo announced The Legend of Zelda’s film adaptation in November 2023, and the Deku Tree set was announced just a few months later in May 2024, ahead of a September release.

Putting that to once side for a moment, though, top candidates on our LEGO-ification list include Hyrule Castle, Ganon’s Castle, Kakariko Village, the Master Sword, the Hylian Shield, Zora’s Domain and the Temple of Time.

Meanwhile, there’s currently no news on when the next mainline game in the Legend of Zelda series will be out for Switch 2, but you can bet one is in the works.

The closest we have for now is Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, due later this year. But it’s a hack and slash action game, not anything remotely similar to the classic Zelda experience.

One of the more interesting aspects for Zelda nerds like us to keep an eye on is show much the live action style of the movie will feed into the look of future games, and indeed future LEGO kits.

Not knee-deep in Zelda news? The latest biggie is the casting of both Zelda and Link has been announced. They’ll be played by relative unknowns Bo Bragason, who featured in Renegade Nell, and Benjamin Evans Ainsworth.