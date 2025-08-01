10 New Nintendo Switch 2 games to add to your wishlist: Monster Hunter, Persona and more

July's Nintendo Direct was a whirlwind of announcements, and we're still buzzing from all the Switch 2 goodness heading our way.

From highly anticipated sequels to beloved remakes and brand-new adventures, it looks like the next-gen Nintendo console will have plenty of games to see you through the latter half of the year, with some announcements further afield featured too.

Nothing in this Direct was first-party, so don’t expect the next big Mario game, but there was still plenty on offer thanks to some huge games finally gracing the hybrid console now it has a bit more oomph under the hood.

Here are the biggest games revealed that are set to make your Switch 2 sing.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends – Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 7.31.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Respawn Entertainment's wildly popular battle royale, Apex Legends, is finally making its grand debut on the Switch 2 on the 5th of August, 2025. It's launching alongside the brand-new season, Showdown and that means Switch 2 players will be playing the game in less than a week.

Apex quickly carved out its niche with its thrilling first-person hero shooter gameplay and is constantly evolving, with new seasons, events, weapons, and maps regularly keeping things fresh and with the Switch 2’s mouse functionality, this could be one of the best places to play.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO –Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch & Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Sparking! Zero is bringing all the anime-style combat we love, complete with beam clashes, rush attacks, and jaw-dropping ultimate moves so you can Kamehameha on the go.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With over 180 playable characters (genuinely), you will find your favourites in there, and you can even play through the show's story, reliving the best battles from the storied saga.

The game is coming to both the original Switch and the Switch 2 on the 14th of November, although the Switch 2 version has an added feature of also supporting motion controls.

Yakuza Kiwami 1 & 2

Yakuza Kiwami & Yakuza Kiwami 2 for Nintendo Switch™ 2 | Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Full remakes of the original Yakuza games, Yakuza Kiwami 1 and Yakuza Kiwami 2, are officially coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. Both titles are set to launch on the 13th of November, 2025, adding a significant dose of mature, narrative-driven action to the Switch 2's burgeoning lineup.

Players will step into the shoes of Kazuma Kiryu as he navigates the treacherous criminal underworld of Tokyo. Kiwami 1 sees Kiryu drawn back into a dangerous power struggle immediately after his release from prison, while Kiwami 2 continues his saga as he confronts new threats from rival clans and grapples with his past.

Once Upon a Katamari

Once Upon A KATAMARI – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch - YouTube Watch On

Once Upon a Katamari is rolling our way on the 24th of October. This new entry in the series looks like more of what made so many fall in love with the series all those years ago, and a welcome return to the world. This time around, Earth's gone kaput and the stars have vanished, so it's up to you to restore the universe's sparkle in the next Katamari adventure.

Star Wars: Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws – Developer Featurette – Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Star Wars: Outlaws is also making its way to the Switch 2, arriving on the 4th of September, 2025. This highly anticipated title is set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, following the journey of Kay Vess, a daring scoundrel.

Players join Kay and her alien companion Nix as they attempt to pull off the galaxy's biggest heist, navigating a dangerous world filled with crime syndicates, the omnipresent Empire, and constant opportunities for both fortune and betrayal.

Madden NFL 26 and EA Sports FC 26

EA SPORTS FC 26 – Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 7.31.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Nintendo's new console will also be getting a boost from EA Sports, with two major titles arriving on the Nintendo Switch 2 the same day as other platforms. Fans can look forward to the return of Madden with Madden NFL 26, set to launch on the 14th of August, 2025.

Following that, FC 26 will make its debut on the 26th September, providing two solid months of sports action for Switch 2 owners and a new place to play for the millions of die-hard fans of the two franchises.

Octopath Traveler 0

OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0 – Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 7.31.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Nintendo also confirmed that a new entry in the beloved Octopath Traveler series, Octopath Traveler 0, is coming to the Switch 2 on the 4th of December, 2025.

The game looks to continue the series' signature, gorgeous, HD-2D visual style while telling a new tale. Players will be tasked with rebuilding after their hometown of Wishvale is destroyed, with character customisation, turn-based battles, and town-building elements all confirmed to play a role when the game releases later this year.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is set to launch on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, offering a rich, story-focused experience. The game’s trailer teased a kingdom on the brink of war, centred around a mysterious, colossal monster egg.

Players will step into the shoes of the sole Rathalos Rider, tasked with saving the kingdom at war, and can be seen soaring through the skies.

Which all sounds class, but the main takeaway for anyone who loves the hunting and looting the series is well known for is that you won’t have to wait long before a fresh adventure launches on your shiny new console.

Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Persona 3 Reload is bringing its stylish blend of JRPG action and high school drama to the Nintendo Switch 2. This modern remake of the beloved 2006 classic puts you in the shoes of a new transfer student at Gekkoukan High, who quickly discovers the "Dark Hour"—a secret time when creepy Shadows roam free.

It's not all dungeon-crawling; you'll also be juggling school life, making friends, and building relationships in this unique social simulation.

The remake looks stunning, with new voice acting and more, so it will be a welcome release when it finally comes to Nintendo’s latest console, in part because of how well it suits being played on the go. We will be able to dive in when it launches on the 23rd of October later this year.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 7.31.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will no doubt have been a huge announcement for Zelda fans everywhere, with the game arriving on the Nintendo Switch 2 this Winter.

Developed by Koei Tecmo, this prequel to Tears of the Kingdom dives into the ancient Imprisoning War. We will be able to play as iconic characters like Princess Zelda and King Rauru, battling hordes of Moblins, Lynels and more. The game blends classic Hyrule Warriors hack-and-slash fun with cool time-travel mechanics, giving us a fresh look at Hyrule's past.

For the full Nintendo Direct you can check it out below: