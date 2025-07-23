A Hellraiser video game is coming, with horror legend Doug Bradley

Despite being almost 40 years old, the Hellraiser film series has never had a dedicated video game. Until now.

Saber Interactive has announced Hellraiser: Revival, a “single-player survival horror” game.

The accompanying trailer is only 90 seconds long, but does provide some clues as to how this gory title will play out. And it’s rare we see a teaser this keen on making sure you’re 18+ before watching it.

Tiny snippets of what appears to be gameplay segments suggest Hellraiser: Revival will be played, at least in part, in first person.

Much of the trailer is concerned with a sex scene that then sees your character’s girlfriend dragged into hell by Pinhead and his gang of Cenobites.

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Discover the tale of Aidan, who must unlock the dark powers of the Genesis Configuration, a mysterious puzzle box, to save his girlfriend from a hellish abyss,” reads the official blurb.

“Playing as Aidan, you will harness the box’s infernal abilities in order to survive your pact with the sinister Pinhead and battle against the twisted cult that worships him and his Cenobites.”

One eyebrow-raiser Hellraiser fans will note is the game's puzzle box is called the Genesis Configuration, not the Lament Configuration more commonly seen in the films. This suggests the use of a different puzzle box will free up the developers to mesh it into the gameplay without breaking with Hellraiser lore.

Since the original Hellraiser’s release in 1987, the series has spawned 10 movie sequels. But the closest we’ve had to a Hellraiser game is a downloadable content pack for multiplayer title Dead by Daylight. Several standalone Hellraiser game projects have been started, but none were finished.

While we have no official release date for Hellraiser: Revival, its dev announcing platforms (PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5) and getting an official spot on the PlayStation blog suggests we can be reasonably confident this one will side-step the Hellraiser game curse. Fingers crossed.

In more good news, Hellraiser: Revival will also see Doug Bradley return to the role of Pinhead. His last Hellraiser film was 2005's Hellraiser: Hellworld. And Clive Barker himself has been involved too.

“Speaking of the story, we have been greatly privileged to consult with Clive Barker himself to make sure this new chapter in the Hellraiser storyline is authentic to the vision of his iconic Hellraiser film,” says Saber Interactive’s Chief Creative Officer Tim Willits.

The developer has been responsible for some terrific games, including 2024’s Space Marine 2 and Mudrunner. But it doesn’t necessarily have the best history with horror movie adaptations.

It published the so-so A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead in 2024 — although that was developed by partner studio Stormind Games. And while Saber did develop Evil Dead: The Game, which was reasonably well-received, that multiplayer title was pulled from store fronts recently, with plans to shut it down entirely soon.

Fingers crossed Hellraiser: Revival will have better luck, alongside John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando, which is also in development at Saber Interactive.

The developer promises to “reveal more in 2025.”