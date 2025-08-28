PlayStation Plus September games include Psychonauts 2 and an all-time indie classic
Claim your classics
Are you a PlayStation Plus subscriber? Good news: no matter which tier you’re subscribed to, you’re getting a solid trio of freebies this September.
Next month’s selection of unlockable games has just been announced, and it includes Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder. They're available from September 2nd, so you have until then to claim August's titles, which include the award-winning Lies of Pi.
Let’s start with the September pick you’re probably least familiar with: Viewfinder.
This ingenious and mildly mind-bending indie game is played from a first-person perspective, and it challenges you to solve puzzles by manipulating the view from which you see the environments. You effectively paste the content of physical photos into the (game’s) real world.
If you can’t get what we mean by that, just take a look at the official trailer.
Viewfinder should take around six hours to complete, according to How Long to Beat, so it's totally doable in a few September sessions.
Next up is the chunkier Psychonauts 2, a third-person action adventure filled with charm and imagination. Carrying on from the events of the beloved 2005 original, you play as Raz, a young psychonaut — a person who can basically teleport into people’s brains.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Their thoughts, hang-ups and personality quirks then become the layouts, objects and enemies in a classic 3D platformer level. It won the Golden Joysticks Xbox game of the year award after its release in 2021, and is brimming with creativity.
Psychonauts a fairly sizeable game for its genre, likely to take 15-20 hours. But even playing the first few hours is an experience you’re unlikely to forget.
Our last pick is already super-famous among video game fans. It’s Stardew Valley.
This title has sold upwards of 40 million copies since its release in 2016. Not tried it yet?
Stardew Valley is a farming sim, but one that eventually branches out into a dungeon-crawling RPG with a story. It’s a pure comfort food for many people. But watch out, if you get sucked in, you could end up spending hundreds of hours on it.
Miraculously, the original version was developed by lone dev Eric Barone, who goes by the name ConcernedApe online. He’s currently working on the game’s long-awaited follow-up, Haunted Chocolatier.
All of these PlayStation Plus September games can be played on either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 consoles.
Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
The best of Gamescom 2025: Black Myth: Zhong Kui, Hollow Knight: Silksong, He-Man and 16 other games to add to your wishlist
Let the games begin
-
Two cult classic 90s shooters just got surprise re-releases
Gaming like it's '95
-
Battlefield 6 hands-on preview: 16 things to know about the series’ return
Back with a bang. Lots and lots of bangs...
-
Dedicated Sony fightstick gets name and release window
For the pros
-
The OG Football Manager sim is making a comeback — and it'll be here sooner than FM26
FM26 who?
-
Microsoft announces Hollow Knight: Silksong demo for select few
Finally
-
Swarovski and Minecraft team up in surprise collaboration
Gaming glamour
-
A new Friday the 13th prequel game is in the works
Surely that makes it Thursday 12th??