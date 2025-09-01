Silksong, the most anticipated game of the year, will also be one of the cheapest
A beautiful bargain
After what felt like an eternity and a few delays, Hollow Knight: Silksong, the highly anticipated sequel to the indie sensation, is finally fluttering its way onto our screens. Mark your calendars, because come September 4, 2025, your social life is officially cancelled.
Not only is this game promising to be a vast, bug-filled wonderland, but it’s also coming in at a price that won’t make your bank account cringe. The game will cost less than £20 - there is no UK pricing yet, but leaks suggest £16.75, which is online with the $19.99 quoted by Team Cherry. In an industry where games cost a small fortune. Team Cherry is practically giving Silksong away.
Four days until release! Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available on 4th September.Release times:7AM PT | 10AM ET | 4PM CEST | 11PM JSTGame price:USD $19.99 | EUR €19.99 | JPY ¥2300 pic.twitter.com/JeDmozItpXSeptember 1, 2025
This time around, players will step into the agile silk-shoes of Hornet, the original game's sassy sidekick, as she prances through the perilous (and presumably massive) world of Pharloom. Expect more intricate puzzles, more squishy enemies, and more opportunities to accidentally fall into bottomless pits than you can shake a nail at. Hornet’s got a zippier combat style than our beloved, silent Knight, so get ready for some serious aerial acrobatics. Think Cirque du Soleil, but with more pointy weapons.
Silksong promises a deeper dive into Pharloom's lore, tight platforming, epic boss battles that will test your patience and vocabulary, and that stunning hand-drawn art style that made us all collectively swoon the first time around.
After playing a frustrating game of "will it, won't it," fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as the release date is officially etched in stone. It’ll be gracing PC, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, so practically everyone can join the bug-battling bonanza.
It seems Team Cherry’s motto is "quality over profit," which, frankly, is a sentiment we can all get behind, especially those of us who are still recovering from the last £70 game that offered about three hours of content.
Hollow Knight: Silksong isn’t just shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games of 2025; it’s also poised to be the year’s most spectacular bargain.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Cyberpunk 2077 Switch 2 sales prove physical media can still thrive
Let's get physical
-
PlayStation Plus September games include Psychonauts 2 and an all-time indie classic
Claim your classics
-
The best of Gamescom 2025: Black Myth: Zhong Kui, Hollow Knight: Silksong, He-Man and 16 other games to add to your wishlist
Let the games begin
-
Battlefield 6 hands-on preview: 16 things to know about the series’ return
Back with a bang. Lots and lots of bangs...
-
The OG Football Manager sim is making a comeback — and it'll be here sooner than FM26
FM26 who?
-
Microsoft announces Hollow Knight: Silksong demo for select few
Finally
-
Swarovski and Minecraft team up in surprise collaboration
Gaming glamour
-
A new Friday the 13th prequel game is in the works
Surely that makes it Thursday 12th??