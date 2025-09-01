Silksong, the most anticipated game of the year, will also be one of the cheapest

After what felt like an eternity and a few delays, Hollow Knight: Silksong, the highly anticipated sequel to the indie sensation, is finally fluttering its way onto our screens. Mark your calendars, because come September 4, 2025, your social life is officially cancelled.

Not only is this game promising to be a vast, bug-filled wonderland, but it’s also coming in at a price that won’t make your bank account cringe. The game will cost less than £20 - there is no UK pricing yet, but leaks suggest £16.75, which is online with the $19.99 quoted by Team Cherry. In an industry where games cost a small fortune. Team Cherry is practically giving Silksong away.

Four days until release! Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available on 4th September.Release times:7AM PT | 10AM ET | 4PM CEST | 11PM JSTGame price:USD $19.99 | EUR €19.99 | JPY ¥2300 pic.twitter.com/JeDmozItpXSeptember 1, 2025

This time around, players will step into the agile silk-shoes of Hornet, the original game's sassy sidekick, as she prances through the perilous (and presumably massive) world of Pharloom. Expect more intricate puzzles, more squishy enemies, and more opportunities to accidentally fall into bottomless pits than you can shake a nail at. Hornet’s got a zippier combat style than our beloved, silent Knight, so get ready for some serious aerial acrobatics. Think Cirque du Soleil, but with more pointy weapons.

Hollow Knight: Silksong - Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Silksong promises a deeper dive into Pharloom's lore, tight platforming, epic boss battles that will test your patience and vocabulary, and that stunning hand-drawn art style that made us all collectively swoon the first time around.

After playing a frustrating game of "will it, won't it," fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as the release date is officially etched in stone. It’ll be gracing PC, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, so practically everyone can join the bug-battling bonanza.

It seems Team Cherry’s motto is "quality over profit," which, frankly, is a sentiment we can all get behind, especially those of us who are still recovering from the last £70 game that offered about three hours of content.

Hollow Knight: Silksong isn’t just shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games of 2025; it’s also poised to be the year’s most spectacular bargain.