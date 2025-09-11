PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue titles list for September has just been announced — and it's distinctly retro flavoured

Have a subscription to PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium? Sony has just announced the additional games you’ll get access to next week, from September 16th.

These are your new Game Catalogue titles, rather than the monthly titles you need to claim inside the month in which they feature.

Here’s the full list:

Conscript (74% Metacritic )

) Crow Country (82% Metacritc)

Fate/Samurai Remnant (81% Metacritic)

Green Hell (76% Metacritic)

Legacy of Kain: Defiance (PlayStation Premium subs only, 75% Metacritic)

Persona 5 Tactica (74% Metacritic)

The Invincible (71% Metacritic)

WWE 2K25 (81% Metacritic)

It may not be the most high-profile haul in PlayStation Plus history, but we do get some interesting picks here.

This month’s top indie darling is Crow Country, which at first glance looks more similar to a game released on the PS1 rather than a 2024 title. It’s a little like a Resident Evil game, one in which you play a police detective. You’re on the hunt for a missing theme park owner. And that theme park is called Crow Country.

(Image credit: SFB Games Limited)

If you want a quick game, one you can finish in a few hours, check out The Invincible. It’s a walking sim in which you play Yasna, a woman trying to find out what happened to her crew, a team of scientists who landed on a barren alien planet.

While long for a title of its genre, you can polish this one off in around 6-7 hours. It's high on story, pretty vistas and atmosphere. PlayStation 5 only.



Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: 11 Bit Studios)

Conscript is another interesting title that may have passed you by at its 2020 release. Like Crow Country, it’s a retro-flavoured game inspired by survival horror classics of years gone by.

You view the action from up above, as you control a French soldier during World War I, looking for his brother. There are no zombies or ghosts here, just the horror of war laid bare.



(Image credit: Team17)

This month’s actual slice of retro is Legacy of Kain: Defiance, originally released for PlayStation 2 back in 2003. It’s a 3D puzzle-combat platformer.

Those with no previous experience of this cult favourite series may find this one hard to crack into. But, saying that, its hack ’n’ slash play is more approachable than that of most of the other Legacy of Kain titles.