5 massive Nintendo Switch 2 releases you need to know about (including the return of a retro curiosity)

Nintendo’s latest Direct dropped a payload of Nintendo Switch 2 surprises and long-overdue reveals, some of them neon-lit with nostalgia, others shot straight from absurdity.

The early focus was all about Mario — it's the 40th anniversary of the plumber's NES debut this month — with a new animated film sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, being the biggest announcement during this section before diving deeper into a variety of titles. Here's a teaser for that:

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie | Official Title Announcement - YouTube Watch On

Whether you’ve been waiting for more Metroid since before you became a grown-up, or you’ve been desperate to put a cardboard visor on your face again, the September 2025 Nintendo Direct had something for you.

Here are the five biggest announcements from the showcase:

1. The Virtual Boy is back (no joke)

Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics – Nintendo Direct 9.12.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Nintendo has resurrected its most infamous hardware experiment: the Virtual Boy. Once dismissed as a red-tinted fever dream from the ‘90s, it's now being revived as Virtual Boy: Nintendo Classics, coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Launching on the 17th of February, 2026, the updated version will require a dedicated accessory to enable stereoscopic 3D, either a full replica headset or a budget-friendly cardboard model.

The initial lineup includes cult classics like Mario’s Tennis, Galactic Pinball, Teleroboxer, Wario Land, and V Tetris, with 14 titles rolling out over time. It's going to cost you to try this out — £67 for the official accessory, £17 for the cardboard one, and the Expansion Pack subscription itself still sets you back £34.99/year in the UK.

It’s a surprising pivot for a console once labelled a commercial disaster, but in 2025, Nintendo is proving they can sell fans just about anything.

2. Mario Tennis Fever brings 38 characters and a baby 'Adventure Mode'

Mario Tennis Fever – Nintendo Direct 9.12.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Coming on the 12th of February, 2026, for Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Tennis Fever might be the biggest entry in the series yet, both in scale and weirdness.

There are 38 playable characters (a series record), 30 different Fever Rackets (think elemental weapons but for tennis), and new gameplay mechanics like sliding, defensive footwork, and more.

But the real curveball? An Adventure Mode where Mario and co. are turned into babies and must defeat monsters to return to normal. It's like Muppet Babies, but with power serves and monster bosses.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Direct 9.12.2025 - YouTube Watch On

After nearly ten years of delays, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is officially set for release on on the 4th December, 2025 for both Switch and Switch 2.

The new trailer gave fans plenty to chew on: lush alien environments, cinematic combat, and, most intriguingly, Samus riding a sci-fi motorbike named Vi-O-La. Yes, the galaxy’s most iconic bounty hunter is now licensed for high-speed chases.

Open-world segments were also teased, suggesting a broader scope than previous Metroid Prime entries. Oh, and for the collectors: new amiibo for Samus, Samus on Vi-O-La, and the villainous Sylux will be available, with the last releasing alongside the game.

4. Resident Evil Requiem and two classics coming to Switch 2

Resident Evil Requiem - Nintendo Switch 2 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Capcom crashed the party with a horror triple whammy. The Nintendo Direct confirmed that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil Village, and the brand-new Resident Evil 9: Requiem are all coming to Switch 2 on the 27th of February, 2026.

While fans are already familiar with RE7 and RE8, Requiem got fresh gameplay footage, teasing a darker tone and new locations. It’ll launch on other platforms the same day but this marks a major step for bringing modern RE games natively to a Nintendo console.

No cloud versions here, full, native ports, optimised for Switch 2’s power.

5. Fire Emblem returns in 2026

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave – Nintendo Direct 9.12.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Closing the show was the next major Fire Emblem title: Fortune’s Weave, coming to Switch 2 in 2026.

Set against the backdrop of the mysterious “Heroic Games,” the game promises the usual mix of turn-based tactical warfare and emotionally fraught storytelling. Expect beautiful cinematics, layered grid combat, and a cast of beautifully coiffed anime soldiers yelling about destiny.

There’s not much else yet, but if the trailer's anything to go by, this one’s going to be as dramatic as a war-torn soap opera.

The other big announcements

These were just the biggest announcements, but there was so much announced with plenty to look forward to for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch owners. Here’s a quick list of the best bits, and the whole Direct, too.

Nintendo Direct 9.12.2025 - YouTube Watch On