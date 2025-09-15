5 massive Nintendo Switch 2 releases you need to know about (including the return of a retro curiosity)
Mario plays tennis and Samus gets a motorbike
Nintendo’s latest Direct dropped a payload of Nintendo Switch 2 surprises and long-overdue reveals, some of them neon-lit with nostalgia, others shot straight from absurdity.
The early focus was all about Mario — it's the 40th anniversary of the plumber's NES debut this month — with a new animated film sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, being the biggest announcement during this section before diving deeper into a variety of titles. Here's a teaser for that:
Whether you’ve been waiting for more Metroid since before you became a grown-up, or you’ve been desperate to put a cardboard visor on your face again, the September 2025 Nintendo Direct had something for you.
Here are the five biggest announcements from the showcase:
1. The Virtual Boy is back (no joke)
Nintendo has resurrected its most infamous hardware experiment: the Virtual Boy. Once dismissed as a red-tinted fever dream from the ‘90s, it's now being revived as Virtual Boy: Nintendo Classics, coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.
Launching on the 17th of February, 2026, the updated version will require a dedicated accessory to enable stereoscopic 3D, either a full replica headset or a budget-friendly cardboard model.
The initial lineup includes cult classics like Mario’s Tennis, Galactic Pinball, Teleroboxer, Wario Land, and V Tetris, with 14 titles rolling out over time. It's going to cost you to try this out — £67 for the official accessory, £17 for the cardboard one, and the Expansion Pack subscription itself still sets you back £34.99/year in the UK.
It’s a surprising pivot for a console once labelled a commercial disaster, but in 2025, Nintendo is proving they can sell fans just about anything.
2. Mario Tennis Fever brings 38 characters and a baby 'Adventure Mode'
Coming on the 12th of February, 2026, for Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Tennis Fever might be the biggest entry in the series yet, both in scale and weirdness.
There are 38 playable characters (a series record), 30 different Fever Rackets (think elemental weapons but for tennis), and new gameplay mechanics like sliding, defensive footwork, and more.
But the real curveball? An Adventure Mode where Mario and co. are turned into babies and must defeat monsters to return to normal. It's like Muppet Babies, but with power serves and monster bosses.
3. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond finally gets a release date (and a hog)
After nearly ten years of delays, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is officially set for release on on the 4th December, 2025 for both Switch and Switch 2.
The new trailer gave fans plenty to chew on: lush alien environments, cinematic combat, and, most intriguingly, Samus riding a sci-fi motorbike named Vi-O-La. Yes, the galaxy’s most iconic bounty hunter is now licensed for high-speed chases.
Open-world segments were also teased, suggesting a broader scope than previous Metroid Prime entries. Oh, and for the collectors: new amiibo for Samus, Samus on Vi-O-La, and the villainous Sylux will be available, with the last releasing alongside the game.
4. Resident Evil Requiem and two classics coming to Switch 2
Capcom crashed the party with a horror triple whammy. The Nintendo Direct confirmed that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil Village, and the brand-new Resident Evil 9: Requiem are all coming to Switch 2 on the 27th of February, 2026.
While fans are already familiar with RE7 and RE8, Requiem got fresh gameplay footage, teasing a darker tone and new locations. It’ll launch on other platforms the same day but this marks a major step for bringing modern RE games natively to a Nintendo console.
No cloud versions here, full, native ports, optimised for Switch 2’s power.
5. Fire Emblem returns in 2026
Closing the show was the next major Fire Emblem title: Fortune’s Weave, coming to Switch 2 in 2026.
Set against the backdrop of the mysterious “Heroic Games,” the game promises the usual mix of turn-based tactical warfare and emotionally fraught storytelling. Expect beautiful cinematics, layered grid combat, and a cast of beautifully coiffed anime soldiers yelling about destiny.
There’s not much else yet, but if the trailer's anything to go by, this one’s going to be as dramatic as a war-torn soap opera.
The other big announcements
These were just the biggest announcements, but there was so much announced with plenty to look forward to for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch owners. Here’s a quick list of the best bits, and the whole Direct, too.
- Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch - 2nd October 2025 release
- Storm Lancers - Available later today
- Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Game - Spring 2026 release
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - Switch and Switch 2 - 22nd January 2026 release
- Hades 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 25th September release and temporary console exclusive
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - 6th November 2025 release
- Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined - 5th February 2026 release
- Stardew Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- PowerWash Simulator 2 - Autumn 2025 release
- Donkey Kong Bananza Paid DLC - DK Island and Emerald Rush - Available today
- Pokémon Pokopia launching soon
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair + additional story - Danganronpa 2x2
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection - 13th March 2026 release
- EA SPORTS FC 2026 - 26th September
- Dragon Quest 1&2 HD-2D Remake - 30th October
- Little Nightmares 3 - 10th October
- Persona 3 Reload - 23rd October
