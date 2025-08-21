The best of Gamescom 2025: Black Myth: Zhong Kui, Hollow Knight: Silksong, He-Man and 16 other games to add to your wishlist

Another year, another Gamescom, and what proved to be an exciting Opening Night Live with plenty of games shown off.

Our calendars are officially looking stacked for the rest of 2025 and well into 2026, thanks to the annual buffet of reveals, teasers, and gameplay trailers that descended upon Cologne, Germany. We’re talking big hitters like Silent Hill F, Bubsy 4D, and more rubbing shoulders with tantalizingly short teases, like a blink-and-you-miss-it glimpse of Silksong.

This roundup is your one-stop shop for all the gaming goodness that transpired. While the event also dropped exciting news like Fallout season 2 and the Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice anime, we’re strictly sticking to the actual games here, regardless of how exciting those announcements are.

Absolum

Get ready to unleash your inner amphibian wizard in this upcoming beat-'em-up roguelike. Guard Crush Games, Supamonks, and Dotemu are cooking up a fantasy brawler that's like Golden Axe and Dungeons & Dragons had a wild, pixelated baby, then sent it to charm school. Expect branching maps that will have you lost, counter systems, and upgrades that'll turn your character into an unstoppable force.

With hand-drawn visuals that pop and enough replayability to keep you going for hours, Absolum is hitting PC, PS4/5, and Nintendo Switch on the 9th of October, 2025. Just try not to argue too much over who gets to play the frog wizard.

Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes

In the tactical roguelite Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes, you get to play as a Colonial gunstar. You’re tasked with finding the rest of your fleet after the Twelve Colonies went kaput, all while dodging Cylons and dealing with your crew's dramatic internal squabbles. Launching in early 2026 on PC and macOS, this game promises endless replayability.

Black Myth: Zhong Kui

The follow-up to Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG inspired by Chinese mythology, akin to the first game. The game features Zhong Kui, the legendary ghost-catcher, and includes combat against mythic creatures while exploring a mystical world.

It was revealed during gamescom 2025, though it's still in early development with no gameplay footage or release date yet. We expect it to release on current-gen consoles and PCs. Hopefully, it can build on the excitement of the first game, which looked amazing, but was lacking when it came to exploration.

Bubsy 4D

The quirky cat is back, and this time he’s arrived in 3D. Fabraz has concocted a 3D platformer that’s so self-aware, it probably winks at the camera while unleashing Hairball Mode, where we see Bubsy become a giant ball of fur rolling around. Get ready for over-the-top action and likely more over-the-top humour. The game is set to arrive on PC, PS4/5, Switch, Xbox One/Series. You can enjoy this purr-fectly ridiculous adventure solo or drag a friend along for co-op chaos.

Cronos: The New Dawn

Bloober Team's latest survival horror gem throws players into a delightful mashup of retro-futuristic tech and 1980s Poland.

You, as the Traveller, get to bop around time rifts, rescuing poor souls from the "Orphans", who, let's be honest, sound like they skipped their orphanage reunion. Expect a hearty serving of body horror and combat so strategic combat. Coming to a PC, console, Mac, and Switch 2 on the 5th of September, 2025, just in time for some truly horrific fun this Halloween.

Deadpool VR

The Merc with a Mouth is getting another game, although this time it means strapping a Meta Quest 3 to your face. Developed by Twisted Pixel, this VR romp stars Neil Patrick Harris doing his best (or worst, depending on your perspective) Deadpool impression.

You're dropped into the Mojoverse, a place designed by a committee of chaos demons, where you'll engage in a delightful ballet of sword-swinging, gun-slinging, and, of course, plenty of fourth wall breaking. The game is set to release later this year on the 18th of November.

Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yōtei is riding in to pick up where Ghost of Tsushima left off, and this time it’s set centuries later. This open-world action-adventure sees us controlling Atsu, a ronin with a serious case of revenge.

The game looks to build on the exciting combat of the first, traversal and a beautiful, picturesque open-world that will no doubt cause you to take hundreds of screenshots. For those of us who spent countless hours in the first game’s co-op, the trailer even gave us a cheeky peek at the new Legends mode. Ghost is a PS5 exclusive coming on the 2nd of October this year.

He-Man and Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction

He-Man and Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction is a retro-style beat-’em-up where you get to play as He-Man, Teela, and other muscular marvels, all tasked with stopping Skeletor from doing something evil.

It’s made in the same vein as the recently released Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game, Shredder’s Revenge, showcasing a continued push into retro-style games. It's got that classic arcade vibe as well as co-op. No release date yet, but you can add it to your Steam wishlist if you just can’t wait.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Seeing Hollow Knight: Silksong pop up at GamesCom felt like finding a fiver in an old coat pocket, a delightful surprise we almost forgot we had. We barely got more than a blink-and-you ll-miss-it glimpse, but even that brief flash was enough to send the collective internet into a frenzy.

The biggest shock is that it's still slated for this year, coming on the 4th of September. After all this time, we were starting to think it was going to join the ranks of games announced that we never got to play.

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, brought to you by the mad scientists at Saber Interactive, is a co-op FPS where '80s action and horror had a baby, and that baby shoots stuff. Join the Toxic Commandos and battle mutant hordes across landscapes so contaminated, even the pigeons glow.

Expect off-road vehicles running on pure adrenaline and 8-bit music, visceral combat, and enough explosions to make Michael Bay jealous. The game is set to arrive in 2026.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Get ready to dive into the Caped Crusader's greatest hits with LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, an action-adventure game hitting shelves in 2026. This isn't just any LEGO game; it's a hilarious romp through Batman's entire cinematic and comic book history, with enough Easter eggs to make every Bat-fan excited.

Explore a brick-tastic Gotham with seven playable characters, including the dynamic duo themselves, Batman and Robin, and even Catwoman. You'll be zipping around in iconic Bat-vehicles, engaging in combat that's familiar to any Arkham enthusiast, and teaming up with a buddy for some glorious co-op chaos. Coming to all major platforms, this game promises to be a bat-tastic blast from the past, proving that even after all these years, Batman still knows how to party.

Lords of the Fallen 2

The sequel to a game that was essentially a fancier redo of a 2014 original promises more dark fantasy action-RPG goodness. Get ready for a world where "challenging combat" is code for "you're going to die a lot," and "deep character progression" means you'll spend hours tweaking your stats instead of touching grass. We didn’t get to see any gameplay in the reveal, with the trailer above purely being a cinematic; it's set to arrive in 2026.

Ninja Gaiden Black 4

Ninja Gaiden Black 4 is gearing up to redefine "ninja" for a new generation, now they come with neon lights and cybernetic enhancements. This latest instalment in the notoriously difficult action franchise, known for testing controller durability since the days of the NES, promises to combine cyberpunk aesthetics with the blisteringly fast combat fans have come to expect.

Ryu Hayabusa, still rocking his signature cowl and a katana, will be joined by a new face, Yakumo, who seems to have a flair for the dramatic with abilities tied to something called the Bloodraven Form. Get ready to die, over and over again, on the 21st of October 2025, when it launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, mercifully also gracing Game Pass.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is charging onto the scene in 2026. This latest instalment in the Onimusha series, which first unsheathed its blade back in 2001, promises more of the series' iconic blend of intense swordplay and strategic combat against truly outlandish mythological beasts.

We're still waiting for Capcom to spill the beans on the exact plot and mechanics, but if history is any indication, expect to be hacking and slashing your way through hordes of demons with the style and grace of a seasoned demon slayer.

Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil: Requiem gears up to continue the delightfully grotesque narrative after the chilling events of Resident Evil Village.

Prepare to reunite with some old favourites and meet a fresh batch of unfortunate souls, all while battling the kind of mutated monstrosities only the Umbrella Corporation could dream up.

This latest instalment in the long-running franchise promises to delve deeper into the twisted legacy of the franchise, which has been scaring the pants off players since 1996 with its iconic blend of survival horror, cheesy dialogue, and improbable puzzles. Get ready to scream your way through Requiem on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and next-gen VR platforms on the 26th of February next year.

Silent Hill F

Silent Hill F was another horror game shown off at gamescom and is the latest entry in the Silent Hill franchise. Set in 1960s Japan, it follows a new cast of characters battling a mysterious disease that transforms their world into a nightmare. The game is set to bring fresh horrors while maintaining the series’ creepy atmosphere and is coming on the 25th of September this year on PC and consoles.

The Outer Worlds 2

Developed by the RPG maestros at Obsidian, The Outer Worlds 2 promises another dose of narrative-driven exploration in a universe oozing in satire.

Prepare to trek across new planets, untangle fresh conspiracies, and, of course, beef up your character's abilities so you can better deal with whatever bizarre corporate shenanigans Obsidian throws your way. It's slated for the 29th of October this year, coming on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, as well as Game Pass.

Valor Mortis

Nothing beats a graphic historical adventure, especially when it's as grim and war-torn as Valor Mortis looks.

From the brilliant minds behind Ghost Runner, meaning it'll be fast-paced and probably make you swear a lot, this action RPG throws you into a world brimming with dark fantasy creatures and supernatural forces. You'll control a band of heroes, battling enemies and solving puzzles.

Valor Mortis is slated for a 2026 release on PC and consoles, giving you plenty of time to mentally prepare for the inevitable rage-quits.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines was a beloved, buggy mess of a cult classic that somehow still managed to sink its fangs into our hearts. Well, after what feels like an eternity in a dusty coffin, the long-awaited sequel, Bloodlines 2, is finally stirring.

You’ll be playing as a freshly minted vampire in the moody, rain-soaked streets of Seattle. Expect all the backstabbing, supernatural shenanigans, and existential angst you could ever want, as you navigate a world of political intrigue and feuding factions.

It's got a branching narrative, and you can choose to either punch your way out of trouble or slink through the shadows like a true creature of the night. Get ready to embrace your inner bloodsucker on the 21st of October this year on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.