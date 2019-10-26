10 best news stories of the week: Iron Maiden beer, Samsung AR glasses, and more

Another week has sped by, and you’ve probably done very little more than glance at the news.

Don’t worry, that’s literally what this round-up is for. We’ve searched high and low to find you the best news stories of the week.

From entertainment to tech, here are the ten stories we could not wait to share with you.

This craft beer radio

Scottish Brewery Innis & Gunn has teamed up with audio experts Revo to make a DAB radio out of old beer barrels. The radios celebrate ‘The Original’ bourbon barrel-aged beer and each one is unique due to natural variation in the wood grain. The design features a black anodised aluminium front that contrasts with the light grain of the oak barrel staves. The radio is priced at £499.95 and is available to buy from the Revo website now.



Read: Craft beer radio anyone? It's time to swap ABV for DAB

That £104k Tiffany & Co advent calendar



Tiffany & Co launched an advent calendar this week that put all others to shame. Filled with gifts ranging in price from £100 to £13,000, this calendar means business. Gifts include diamond pendants, the new Tiffany 1837 Makers watch (worth over £3k) and jewellery from the Tiffany T collection in which rings begin at £335. Only one of the two calendars on sale is available in the UK, and it will be on sale at Harrods from 9 November. Oh, and it’ll cost you £104,000.

