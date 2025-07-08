Best Prime Day video game deals you can buy now

From Nintendo to Xbox and PlayStation

Three games listed that are on sale during the Prime Day sale including Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector&#039;s Edition, Balatro and Alan Wake II
Prime Day is a cracking opportunity to tick off some games from your backlog that passed you by, so we've listed out the best-discounted games you can pick up during the current deals extravaganza going on at Amazon.

We've included games for each of the major platforms, so whether you're on PlayStation, Xbox or trying to find something to play on your Switch 2, we have you covered. Thanks to how awkward it is to set filters on Prime to include games and not every gaming accessory you've ever seen, chances are this will be a much easier way to find the best bits on offer.

Where other bargains are available, we've also included prices from other outlets, so you can decide if you'd rather go somewhere else for your games.

Prime Day PlayStation games

When comparing the deals offered for the three major console manufacturers, the deals on PlayStation games are the most generous, featuring some all-time great games alongside incredible bundles, all of which receive aggressive price cuts. Here are our top six picks below:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Ps462% off

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition43% off
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Bandai Namco Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition (ps5)40% off
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition

Bandai Namco Tekken 8: Standard Edition (ps5)53% off
Tekken 8

Lies of P (playstation 5)46% off
Lies of P

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (playstation 5)37% off
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Prime Day Nintendo Switch games

There are barely any Switch 2 games in the Prime Day sales, which is understandable given how the console is still in its infancy. However, the one that is there is one of the best games of the year - Split Fiction.

There's also a bunch of other games you can grab for the Switch, from classic collections to indie bangers and more. We've included all of the best ones below.

Split Fiction Switch 2 | Code in a Box | Videogame | English11% off
Split Fiction Switch 2

Cult of the Lamb - Switch23% off
Cult of the Lamb

Lego Star Wars: the Skywalker Saga Classic Character Edition (amazon.co.uk Exclusive) (nintendo Switch)27% off
Lego Star Wars: the Skywalker Saga

Balatro Special Edition24% off
Balatro Special Edition

Neva - Switch37% off
Neva

Five Nights at Freddy's: Core Collection (nintendo Switch)29% off
Five Nights at Freddy's: Core Collection

Prime Day Xbox games

Xbox may be the most overlooked of the consoles during this sale, with its selection being considerably smaller than those of its competitors. However, that doesn't mean there aren't still some cracking deals on offer, and these six are the best of the lot.

Wwe 2k25 Xbox Series X Standard Edition23% off
WWE 2K25

Star Wars Outlaws Limited Edition (exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) (xbox Series X)19% off
Star Wars Outlaws Limited Edition

Ea Sports Fc 25 Standard Edition Xbox Series X / Xbox One| Videogame | English58% off
EA FC 25

Fireshine Games Dredge Deluxe Edition25% off
Dredge Deluxe Edition

Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - Xbox27% off
Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition

Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition (xbox Series X)56% off
Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition

