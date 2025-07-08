Best Prime Day video game deals you can buy now
From Nintendo to Xbox and PlayStation
Prime Day is a cracking opportunity to tick off some games from your backlog that passed you by, so we've listed out the best-discounted games you can pick up during the current deals extravaganza going on at Amazon.
We've included games for each of the major platforms, so whether you're on PlayStation, Xbox or trying to find something to play on your Switch 2, we have you covered. Thanks to how awkward it is to set filters on Prime to include games and not every gaming accessory you've ever seen, chances are this will be a much easier way to find the best bits on offer.
Where other bargains are available, we've also included prices from other outlets, so you can decide if you'd rather go somewhere else for your games.
Prime Day PlayStation games
When comparing the deals offered for the three major console manufacturers, the deals on PlayStation games are the most generous, featuring some all-time great games alongside incredible bundles, all of which receive aggressive price cuts. Here are our top six picks below:
62% off
43% off
40% off
53% off
46% off
37% off
Prime Day Nintendo Switch games
There are barely any Switch 2 games in the Prime Day sales, which is understandable given how the console is still in its infancy. However, the one that is there is one of the best games of the year - Split Fiction.
There's also a bunch of other games you can grab for the Switch, from classic collections to indie bangers and more. We've included all of the best ones below.
11% off
23% off
27% off
24% off
37% off
29% off
Prime Day Xbox games
Xbox may be the most overlooked of the consoles during this sale, with its selection being considerably smaller than those of its competitors. However, that doesn't mean there aren't still some cracking deals on offer, and these six are the best of the lot.
23% off
19% off
58% off
25% off
27% off
56% off
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
