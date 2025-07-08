Best Prime Day video game deals you can buy now

Prime Day is a cracking opportunity to tick off some games from your backlog that passed you by, so we've listed out the best-discounted games you can pick up during the current deals extravaganza going on at Amazon.

We've included games for each of the major platforms, so whether you're on PlayStation, Xbox or trying to find something to play on your Switch 2, we have you covered. Thanks to how awkward it is to set filters on Prime to include games and not every gaming accessory you've ever seen, chances are this will be a much easier way to find the best bits on offer.

Where other bargains are available, we've also included prices from other outlets, so you can decide if you'd rather go somewhere else for your games.

Prime Day PlayStation games

When comparing the deals offered for the three major console manufacturers, the deals on PlayStation games are the most generous, featuring some all-time great games alongside incredible bundles, all of which receive aggressive price cuts. Here are our top six picks below:

Prime Day Nintendo Switch games

There are barely any Switch 2 games in the Prime Day sales, which is understandable given how the console is still in its infancy. However, the one that is there is one of the best games of the year - Split Fiction.

There's also a bunch of other games you can grab for the Switch, from classic collections to indie bangers and more. We've included all of the best ones below.

Prime Day Xbox games

Xbox may be the most overlooked of the consoles during this sale, with its selection being considerably smaller than those of its competitors. However, that doesn't mean there aren't still some cracking deals on offer, and these six are the best of the lot.