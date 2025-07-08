Three Prime Day gin deals actually worth your time

Prime Day is here, giving you a genuine grown up excuse to go shopping. It's really just smart financial planning to stock up on essentials at a discount - very Martin Lewis of you.

And, speaking of essentials, we've been busy doing what we do best - finding great alcohol deals. Whether you're more of a scotch whisky person, or a tequila connoisseur, we have got your back, and probably a glass to hand you too.

Tanqueray Tanqueray No. Ten Gin £24.50 at Amazon UK Tanqueray No. TEN Gin, 47.3%, 70cl vol, ultra-premium Gin

If there is one thing you take from Shortlist, let it be this. Tanqueray No.10 simply doesn't get the hype it deserves. Not only is it the bartender's choice, but it's Stanley Tucci's gin of choice. So, technically if you do get Tanqueray No.10 you'll have something in common with Hollywood's King of Culture.

You'll probably be familiar with Tanqueray's standard offering, which remains our drinks cupboard go-to but Tanqueray 10 is a level up; it's an ultra premium offering, using the same four classic gin botanicals (juniper, coriander, angelica and liquorice) but has fresh whole citrus fruits and chamomile flowers added in to create a more elegant and sophisticated taste experience.

Really, it should be named Tanqueray 10/10.

Mermaid Mermaid Gin London Dry Gin £33.77 at Amazon UK Mermaid Gin London Dry Gin , 42% ABV, 70cl vol

Mermaid Gin feels like it's going to be one of those things that sounds way better than it tastes - like sugar snap peas. But luckily, this crisp and fresh gin delivers everything you'd want. It's smooth and layered, with a little spice which brings that earthy flavour.

Plus, it's created in small batches on the Isle of Wight, so it has that boutique would-only-find-in-a-Hampstead-farm-shop-or-Gloucester-services vibe but is still a super reasonable price. And also, the bottle is pretty. Let's not pretend that doesn't add a little something something.

Tarquin's Gin Tarquin's Pink Grapefruit & Elderflower Dry Gin £28 at Amazon UK Tarquin's Pink Grapefruit & Elderflower Dry Gin, 42% ABV, 70cl vol

We're really going coastal in our gin recommendations - first the Isle of Wight, now this quintessentially Cornish brand. Also, it felt wrong to not have at least one flavoured gin in our list. Flavoured gins are often sickly or saccharine, almost fluorescent and artificial in taste. In fact, much like the dating pool, it can be hard to find a good'un. Tarquin's Grapefruit & Elderflower is one of the few exceptions, and remains a fresh and crisp gin with a light, natural taste.

Very appropriate for summer, it's inspired by Cornish hedgerows in full bloom, and infused with locally foraged elderflower. If you're looking for a little variation on your usual tipple, this bottle is a good way to dip your toe into the sea of adventurous flavours, whilst getting the classic juniper zing you'd expect.