The best Prime Day tequila deals for a drinks shelf restock

Summer is a time for suncream, festivals, barbecues, and obviously a cheeky marg as and when you can. Whether you're mixing it up into a cocktail or looking for a party kick-starter (after all, National Tequila Day is only a couple of weeks away...) we've picked out the three best tequilas currently on offer - both in terms of taste and price drop.

In a whole market of celebrity releases, Casamigos has done the almost unheard of: it's broken into the mainstream. Completely take away the whole George Clooney angle, and this tequila is a knockout in its own right.

It's our personal drinks-cupboard tequila go-to, super smooth with a clean and fresh agave taste. It's at its best in a simple Tommy's Margarita, but even if you drink it straight, it won't give you that eye-watering, whole-body-wince that tequila shots of yore (and by yore we mean uni days) often deliver.

If you're not a blanco kind of person (tequila-wise), you may want the smoother taste of a more aged tequila. A bit like whisky, the longer tequila is aged, the richer and more intense the flavour becomes.

Don Julio's Reposado - whilst it's not the most expensive or oldest in the range - is still our favourite of theirs. It has the flavour of a much more expensive tequila, with that gorgeous golden colour. It's super sippable on account of its premium flavour and manages to strike that balance between being light and fresh whilst also being layered and more complex. It's definitely on the pricier end, but it's worth it.

Herradura Herradura Anejo Tequila, 70 Cl £38 at Amazon UK Anejo tequilas are the oldest of the tequilas, aged for a minimum of a year, usually up to around three years. They tend to be smoother and more sippable, so if you're wanting a tequila that is a slower, more civilised kind of tipple, then it's worth trying an anejo out. Literally translated as "horseshoe", Herradura is supposedly a symbol of good luck - so who knows, maybe you'll have a talisman as well as a lovely bottle of booze. This bottle is aged for 25 months and has a deep agave flavour, notes of toasted oak, and a little fruity spice.