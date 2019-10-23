This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Learn more
Samsung brings the fight to Apple with AR glasses patent

Goodbye VR, hello AR

Holly Pyne

Rumours around Apple’s AR glasses have been circulating for months, and now it seems Samsung want to get a slice of that augmented reality action too.


A patent application for an AR headset has been uncovered by Dutch website Galaxy Club, and it features a full 3D render of the device.


The application was originally filed in February, but was only made public in South Korea a few days ago.


Along with the 3D render, there are also a number of illustrations and a few details about the patented device.


It doesn’t give much away in terms of the technology because it is a design patent, but the device appears to have two cameras - one for each eye - and a cable running along one arm.


It’s not yet clear if the cable would be for charging or whether it needs to connect to a smart device to work. There also appears to be a small speaker, though they could be ventilation holes (which is a little less exciting).


However, don’t expect to see these AR glasses on the market any time soon as a patent is not a guarantee that product will ever be sold.


What it does do is confirm that Samsung is playing with this type of AR technology, and seeing as Samsung hasn’t released a new VR headset since 2017, that's pretty exciting.


For now, there's nothing else to do but wait and see.

