London’s immersive theatre destination Phantom Peak is heading to a brand new London venue

There are a couple of things that really divide a London crowd – whether The Devonshire is great or overrated, Lime Bikes, and if immersive experiences are elite or your personal idea of hell. However, essentially an adult playground, immersive experiences have a bit of a cult following, with Londoners loving the bar/theatre/escape-room hybrid.

Phantom Peak, London’s Wild West-themed immersive town (no simple converted cellar experience here), has confirmed it’s heading to a brand-new venue, promising to be even better and bigger. Its original spot over in Canada Water opened back in August 2022, and following its success, the next project for the team is a steampunk-inspired cowboy world. The new space is going to be located in Stratford in East London, and is currently set to open up shop in summer 2026.

So what is Phantom Peak? - YouTube Watch On

If you’re wondering what an immersive town is actually like, and images of a Fallout-style post-apocalyptic world are springing to mind, you’re not exactly too far off. Although it’s less scary sci-fi and more live acts, interactive storytelling, and games. The town is a completely immersive space, which is packed from your opening greeting to the end of your experience. Each visit will have a continuously evolving narrative, which will change every few months, so you will still have some surprises in store even if you go fairly regularly.

Unfortunately, the opening of the new spot does mean the Canada Water spot will be closing – clearly, this town just ain’t big enough for the both of them. However, the new Stratford location promises to be bigger and more spectacular than the OG spot, with plans to have a multi-level (and fully accessible) venue with three distinctive areas, with each having its own storyline. You’ll be able to undergo challenges, play games, and solve quests all in one visit. Perfect for anyone who has unsuccessfully applied to a game show. Most importantly, it will feature a themed bar which will be open seven days a week, so you can get some liquid inspiration and courage for your quest.

(Image credit: Phantom Peak)

Phantom Peak in Canada Water will close on February 28th, so there will only be a couple of months' gap between the old one closing and the new one opening up. Tickets to Phantom Peak cost between £30 and £60 for an adult or £20-£40 for those under 18, although they do use dynamic pricing across all ticket types, so you can sneak in a bargain if you go off-peak or are a frequent returner. The team promises that you'll never pay more than £60 for an adult ticket, even with the dynamic pricing on its original site, which gives an idea of pricing.





