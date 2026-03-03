Paramount plans to merge HBO Max and Paramount+ — but HBO is still launching in the UK

Paramount Skydance is gearing up for one of the biggest streaming shake-ups in recent memory. Following its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, Paramount will merge Paramount+ and HBO Max into a single unified platform.

The move will combine over 200 million direct-to-consumer subscribers and create one of the largest streaming libraries in the world, bringing together HBO hits like Game of Thrones, Succession, and Sex and the City alongside Paramount franchises such as Yellowstone, Star Trek, and Survivor.

CEO David Ellison emphasised that despite the merger, HBO will retain its operational independence under Casey Bloys. “HBO should stay HBO. They built a phenomenal brand,” Ellison said, praising the network for its reputation for quality programming and creative leadership.

While the timeline for fully merging the two services has not been disclosed, Paramount is already consolidating its internal streaming technology and expects the unified platform to start taking shape later in 2026, once regulatory approvals for the $110 billion deal are finalised.

The platform is expected to offer a seamless experience for subscribers, allowing access to a massive catalogue of blockbuster intellectual property and premium TV content from both companies.

Even amid these corporate shake-ups, HBO Max is still pressing ahead with its UK launch. A source confirmed to Variety that the streaming service will go live in the UK and Ireland on 26 March. Subscription plans will range from £4.99 to £14.99 per month, with TNT Sports available as a standalone option or a £30.99 bolt-on.

The announcement comes amid scrutiny over media consolidation, with critics raising concerns about potential subscription increases, reduced competition, and editorial independence across CBS News and CNN, now part of the combined entity.

For now, Paramount is presenting the move as a content and technology play, combining scale, reach, and infrastructure while keeping HBO’s creative brand intact. Subscribers can expect a platform that merges blockbuster franchises, premium TV, and HBO’s prestige programming, all under one roof.





