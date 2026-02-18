Gigantic immersive art experience begins construction in London's Westfield

London’s version of Wake the Tiger has begun construction in White City’s Westfield.

The first obvious question: what on Earth is Wake the Tiger? It’s what its maker calls an “amazement park” and there’a already one in Bristol so we know vaguely what to expect.

It’s a ride-free space that marries elements of a light show, an art installation and an immersive theatre space.

The London version is described as “Europe’s largest immersive art experience” and it will fill up 80,000 square feet of floor space in Westfield.

“More than 50 people across the country – from theme park crews and tech specialists to underground art collectives – have poured their skills into this, all figuring it out together to get to this point,” Wake the Tiger co-founder Luke Mitchell said in a statement.

For a better view on what we can expect when Wake the Tiger London opens later this year, let’s dig a little deeper into the original version.

Bristol’s Wake the Tiger opened in 2022. And after its 2024 expansion, it consists of more than 40 “immersive spaces” that dip into the surreal and dream-like.

There’s a whole backstory to the place, one of parallel worlds, climate breakdown and the OUTERverse, which is the trippiest part of Wake the Tiger Bristol.

That original site is based in an old warehouse, and the experience is intended to last anywhere from 45 minutes to three hours.

You can find plenty of walkthroughs and teaser videos on YouTube. Here’s one of the less spoiler-ific ones:

Step Into The Surreal This Summer at Wake The Tiger✨ - YouTube Watch On

The London edition of Wake the Tiger was announced in July 2025 with the intention to open its doors in Summer 2026. Plans appear to have slipped a little, though, with the opening now earmarked for the Autumn.

“There’s never been a fixed blueprint. The structure has been ripped up and redrawn more times than we can count, but that chaos is where the soul of it all lives. Out of it, something genuinely mindblowing will emerge – an experience that holds people gently, while expressing itself in the most eccentric, cosmic and beautifully British way possible,” says Wake the Tiger’s Luke Mitchell.

Don’t fancy waiting until then? Wake the Tiger Bristol is found a bus ride, or 25-minute walk, from Bristol Temple Meads train station.

Adult tickets cost £25, or £20 if you book at least a couple of days in advance.