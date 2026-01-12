Massive Pixar immersive experience opens in London next month

Desperate for something to look forward to this glum January? We have a suggestion: the Mundo Pixar Experience.

It opens in a month on February 13th, and sees 14 Pixar sets recreated for you to roam around in London. The Mundo Pixar Experience is spread across more than 3500 square metres of indoor floor space, and features content from Pixar faves including Inside Out, Coco, Cars, Toy Story, Monsters Inc. and others Pixar properties.

The Mundo Pixar Experience will hang around in London until the end of June 2026, and tickets are available now.

You’ll pay £34 for a standard adult ticket, £22 for kids aged 3-15, while family tickets are available for £28 per person. Children aged two or below get in for free. There’s an additional £5 per-order fee, and a £15 ticket upgrade adds a notebook, pencil, photo pack and “VIP access card”.

Tickets come with a time slot unless you buy the flexible admission ticket, at £43 a pop.

Where is it? The Mundo Pixar Experience is found on Fulton Road, nearby Wembley Park station.

It’s not cheap, so is it worth it? The Mundo Pixar Experience has already been on tour across other parts of the world, so we know what's up.

It has appeared in Brazil, Brussels and Barcelona, as well as Seoul, Madrid, Mexico and Chile.

The Mundo Pixar Experience has been globe-trotting since 2024. And there are plenty of user reviews out there, which give you a good idea of what to expect.

The big takeaway is to note of one important factor mentioned before you even book a ticket. It’s a 45-55 minute experience, not something that will keep the kids entertained all day.

The price tag may sting if you don’t prepare for this before you rock up to the Mundo Pixar Experience. But you will no doubt be able to capture some cute photos.

Scenes recreated in the experience include Andy’s bedroom from Toy Story, the floating house from Up, streets from Coco’s Santa Cecilia town, the control centre in Inside Out and an undersea set from Finding Nemo.

There’s also a merch shop, if you have more money to spend after forking out for those tickets.

The next big Pixar movie to hit cinemas is the beaver-themed Hoppers, due on March 6th. And while recent Pixar movies haven't all done that well in cinemas — the charming Elio was a bit of a flop — the non-Pixar Disney movie Zootopia 2 is killing it right now, having already made upwards of $1.6 billion at the box office.





