The 2026 Bafta nominations are in! And it’s a record breaker for female directors
One of the up sides to the start of the year, apart from the complete and utter acceptability of doing nothing / staying indoors is the slew of great films and their subsequent various award nominations.
First up was the Golden Globes, next the Oscars were announced, with Sinners earning a record breaking 16 nominations, now the Bafta nominations have been released – and let’s just say there aren’t many surprises.
One Battle After Another is leading the charge with 14 nods, with Sinners, Hamnet, and Marty Supreme not far behind.
Best film
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental value
- Sinners
Outstanding British Film
- 28 Years Later
- The Ballad Of Wallis Island
- Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy
- Die My Love
- H Is For Hawk
- Hamnet
- I Swear
- Mr Burton
- Pillion
- Steve
Leading actress
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Leading Actor
- Robert Aramayo, I Swear
- Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Bue Moon
- Michael B Jordan, Sinners
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Supporting Actress
- Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Carey Mulligan, The Ballad Of Wallis Island
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
- Emily Watson, Hamnet
Supporting Actor
- Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Peter Mullan, I Swear
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Best Director
- Bugonia, Yorgos Lanthimos
- Hamnet, Chloé Zhao
- Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
- Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier
- Sinners, Ryan Coogler
Original Screenplay
- I Swear
- Marty Supreme
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Adapted Screenplay
- The Ballad Of Wallis Island
- Bugonia
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Pillion
Film Not In The English Language
- It Was Just An Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirât
- The Voice Of Hind Rajab
Documentary
- 2000 Meters To Andriivka
- Apocalypse In The Tropics
- Cover-Up
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Animated Film
- Elio
- Little Amelie
- Zootropolis 2
Children’s & Family Film
- Arco
- Boong
- Lilo & Stitch
- Zootropolis 2
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Robert Aramayo
- Miles Caton
- Chase Infiniti
- Archie Madekwe
- Posy Sterling
Costume Design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Make Up & Hair
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Original Score
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Special Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire And Ash
- F1
- Frankenstein
- How To Train Your Dragon
- The Lost Bus
You can find the full list of categories and their nominations at Bafta's website.
