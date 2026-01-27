The 2026 Bafta nominations are in! And it’s a record breaker for female directors

One of the up sides to the start of the year, apart from the complete and utter acceptability of doing nothing / staying indoors is the slew of great films and their subsequent various award nominations.

First up was the Golden Globes, next the Oscars were announced, with Sinners earning a record breaking 16 nominations, now the Bafta nominations have been released – and let’s just say there aren’t many surprises.

One Battle After Another is leading the charge with 14 nods, with Sinners, Hamnet, and Marty Supreme not far behind.

Best film

Sinners | Official Trailer - YouTube Sinners | Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental value
  • Sinners

Outstanding British Film

H Is For Hawk - Official Trailer - YouTube H Is For Hawk - Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On
  • 28 Years Later
  • The Ballad Of Wallis Island
  • Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy
  • Die My Love
  • H Is For Hawk
  • Hamnet
  • I Swear
  • Mr Burton
  • Pillion
  • Steve

Leading actress

HAMNET - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters This Thanksgiving - YouTube HAMNET - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters This Thanksgiving - YouTube
Watch On
  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
  • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

Leading Actor

I SWEAR - Official Trailer | STUDIOCANAL - YouTube I SWEAR - Official Trailer | STUDIOCANAL - YouTube
Watch On
  • Robert Aramayo, I Swear
  • Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme
  • Leo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke, Bue Moon
  • Michael B Jordan, Sinners
  • Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Supporting Actress

Marty Supreme | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Marty Supreme | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube
Watch On
  • Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
  • Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
  • Carey Mulligan, The Ballad Of Wallis Island
  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
  • Emily Watson, Hamnet

Supporting Actor

  • Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal, Hamnet
  • Peter Mullan, I Swear
  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
  • Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best Director

SENTIMENTAL VALUE - Official Trailer - In Theaters 11.7 - YouTube SENTIMENTAL VALUE - Official Trailer - In Theaters 11.7 - YouTube
Watch On
  • Bugonia, Yorgos Lanthimos
  • Hamnet, Chloé Zhao
  • Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie
  • One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
  • Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier
  • Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Original Screenplay

BUGONIA - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters October 24 - YouTube BUGONIA - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters October 24 - YouTube
Watch On
  • I Swear
  • Marty Supreme
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Adapted Screenplay

Pillion | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Pillion | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube
Watch On
  • The Ballad Of Wallis Island
  • Bugonia
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Pillion

Film Not In The English Language

The Voice of Hind Rajab - Official Trailer - YouTube The Voice of Hind Rajab - Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On
  • It Was Just An Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirât
  • The Voice Of Hind Rajab

Documentary

The Perfect Neighbor | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube The Perfect Neighbor | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On
  • 2000 Meters To Andriivka
  • Apocalypse In The Tropics
  • Cover-Up
  • Mr. Nobody Against Putin
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Animated Film

Elio | Official Trailer - YouTube Elio | Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On
  • Elio
  • Little Amelie
  • Zootropolis 2

Children’s & Family Film

Zootopia 2 | Trailer - YouTube Zootopia 2 | Trailer - YouTube
Watch On
  • Arco
  • Boong
  • Lilo & Stitch
  • Zootropolis 2

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Lollipop Trailer - YouTube Lollipop Trailer - YouTube
Watch On
  • Robert Aramayo
  • Miles Caton
  • Chase Infiniti
  • Archie Madekwe
  • Posy Sterling

Costume Design

Frankenstein | Guillermo del Toro | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Frankenstein | Guillermo del Toro | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • Wicked: For Good

Make Up & Hair

Wicked: For Good | Official Trailer - YouTube Wicked: For Good | Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • Wicked: For Good

Original Score

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Special Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash | Official Trailer - YouTube Avatar: Fire and Ash | Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On
  • Avatar: Fire And Ash
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • How To Train Your Dragon
  • The Lost Bus

You can find the full list of categories and their nominations at Bafta's website.

