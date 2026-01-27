The 2026 Bafta nominations are in! And it’s a record breaker for female directors

One of the up sides to the start of the year, apart from the complete and utter acceptability of doing nothing / staying indoors is the slew of great films and their subsequent various award nominations.

First up was the Golden Globes, next the Oscars were announced, with Sinners earning a record breaking 16 nominations, now the Bafta nominations have been released – and let’s just say there aren’t many surprises.

One Battle After Another is leading the charge with 14 nods, with Sinners, Hamnet, and Marty Supreme not far behind.

Best film

Sinners | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental value

Sinners

Outstanding British Film

H Is For Hawk - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

28 Years Later

The Ballad Of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

Die My Love

H Is For Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Leading actress

HAMNET - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters This Thanksgiving - YouTube Watch On

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Leading Actor

I SWEAR - Official Trailer | STUDIOCANAL - YouTube Watch On

Robert Aramayo, I Swear

Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Bue Moon

Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Supporting Actress

Marty Supreme | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Carey Mulligan, The Ballad Of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Emily Watson, Hamnet

Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Peter Mullan, I Swear

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best Director

SENTIMENTAL VALUE - Official Trailer - In Theaters 11.7 - YouTube Watch On

Bugonia, Yorgos Lanthimos

Hamnet, Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier

Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Original Screenplay

BUGONIA - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters October 24 - YouTube Watch On

I Swear

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Adapted Screenplay

Pillion | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

The Ballad Of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Pillion

Film Not In The English Language

The Voice of Hind Rajab - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Voice Of Hind Rajab

Documentary

The Perfect Neighbor | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

2000 Meters To Andriivka

Apocalypse In The Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Animated Film

Elio | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Elio

Little Amelie

Zootropolis 2

Children’s & Family Film

Zootopia 2 | Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Arco

Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootropolis 2

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Lollipop Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

Costume Design

Frankenstein | Guillermo del Toro | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Make Up & Hair

Wicked: For Good | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Special Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Avatar: Fire And Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How To Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

You can find the full list of categories and their nominations at Bafta's website.





