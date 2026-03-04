Green Man 2026 festival line-up announced: Wolf Alice, Sparks, Four Tet and more

Green Man has announced its festival line-up for 2026.

This year’s headliners are Mogwai, Wilco, Four Tet and Wolf Alice, making up an approachable and diverse enough clutch of biggies. But as ever, you’ll find newer and more challenging acts further down the listings.

Mogwai leads Green Man’s Thursday, and are comfortably the largest act by some margin on that day so far. No surprise there.

The Friday, fronted by Wilco, features some important up-and coming acts including Westside Cowboy and Prostitute. Other acts we wouldn’t want to miss include Dry Cleaning, the always-fun Getdown Services and Smerz.

Saturday brings a bit more of a dance flavour with a headline set from Four Tet and — on of our top picks — a “live” set from Daniel Avery. But it’s not all about a more electronic bent, with sets from The Beta Band, Cate Le Bon and many others.

Green Man’s final day will be led by Wolf Alice, with other sets including the legendary Sparks, The Beths and Anna Calvi.

The released acts don’t represent the entire line-up, but there are more than 100 on the festival poster, which is well worth poring over for a minute or ten.

Green Man takes place among environs of the the Brecon Beacons National Park (Bannau Brycheiniog, to go full Welsh) in Wales from August 20th to 23rd this year. As usual, tickets sold out long before this announcement, within minutes of going on sale on September 27th in 2025.

Alongside Shortlist favourite End of the Road, it’s one of the few festivals that combines a killer, and interesting, line-up with a relatively small capacity. Around 25,000 people are crammed in each year.

Last year, Green Man’s headliners were Kneecap, Wet Leg, Underworld and TV On the Radio.

Tixel is Green Man’s official resale partner — which saves you from getting fleeced as it’s one of the good guys alongside Twickets. And while some festival tickets are available at the time of writing, they are for kids and teen’s tickets.

Join the waitlist asap if you want to get involved, although for London folks the sheer logistics of getting up to the Brecon Beacons does merit some consideration.

