Marble Arch is getting a brand new 550-seat theatre – and it’s opening this summer

There are almost too many theatres to keep track of in London that when it comes to actually seeing a show, most people just head to Shaftesbury Avenue and hope for the best. Head to central and turn west when you hear a chorus line seems to be the general policy. However, there is one location that often slips off the radar. The Arts Theatre in Marble Arch is one of the smallest spots in the West End, but it has been home to some of the coolest shows you’ve definitely heard of.

Putting out a programme of bangers year on year, its record includes SIX before it hit the big time, and most recently, it has been home to the beloved blokey musical The Choir of Man. However, it has shut down for a good old 24-month refurb, and rather than taking some probably much-needed time off, the Arts Theatre co-runners Louis Hartshon and Brian Hook are building a mega 550-seat temporary theatre to keep the shows running and the staff employed.

The Choir of Man - Official West End Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Called Marble Arts (10/10 no notes), the stopgap of a theatre is more than just a plug, putting the creative team to work, and taking the chance to flex their flair. Whilst we don’t have any confirmed shows for Marble Arts’ 2026 programme yet, we’ve been promised a state-of-the-art theatre that will host a mixture of new productions and established smash-hit shows.

According to the application, the building will include an open foyer with a small house bar in its centre. The stage will be located on the Western end of the building, and it appears to be open from 9am to midnight, Monday through Sunday.

The site is set to get going this summer with planning permission already granted. So far, it is slated to run for at least two years, but it looks as though they’ll be waiting to see how popular it is with the public before making any firm plans.





